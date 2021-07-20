Holmes excited for new role with Huddersfield Town

Duane Holmes is one player that will always be visible in the attacking side of the field and the American midfielder continues to prepare for a new role with Huddersfield Town this season.

Holmes has been used in several roles during his time in the EFL Championship, but has been moved into a right midfield role in Carlos Corberan’s 4-2-3-1 system so far this preseason. The midfielder is coming off a one-goal performance in a 2-0 friendly win over Southport over the weekend and will be eager to continue his early impressions in his new role going forward.

“I think the gaffer likes players to be versatile,” Holmes said in an interview with Yorkshire Live. “This system allows me to play inside and for Ollie [Turton] to get on the outside and obviously it works.

“I’m happy to players wherever he needs me,” Holmes said.

Holmes, 26, made the move back to his boyhood club in January and went on to make 19 appearances for the Terriers in league play. The attacking midfielder scored two goals and registered two assists over that span, reinserting himself into a regular first team spot after seeing his playing time fluctuate prior at Derby County.

Holmes was used in six different positions during the 2020-21 season, but now looks to have made the right side of Huddersfield’s midfield his permanent role heading into the new campaign. Despite winning only three league matches during the second half of the season, the Terriers remained safe in the EFL Championship table.

Corberan’s squad opens the new season on August 7 against Derby County, the first chance for Huddersfield to focus on the new goals at hand. Holmes has seen both highs and lows in his professional career, but expects the club to be ready to go on opening day.

“Definitely, not,” Holmes said when asked if there will be a slow start to the season.. The lads we have brought in will help massively, they’re all here to help and that’s what we want.”