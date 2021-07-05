Italy-Spain Euros semifinal headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and online

The days of constant multiple international matches everyday are coming to a close with Copa America and Euro 2020 semifinal matches taking place this week, but the remaining matches in both tournaments should help give us a memorable finale.

Italy meets Spain in the headlining match of the Euro 2020 semifinals, with both teams looking to keep strong runs going in the competition. Roberto Mancini’s men continue to be one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, while Spain is hitting its groove at the right time.

The week begins though with Brazil facing Peru on Monday night for a spot in the Copa America Final with the winner facing the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Argentina and Colombia.

Euro 2020’s semifinal schedule concludes Wednesday with England taking on Denmark in the second match. The Three Lions rolled past Ukraine, 4-0, in the quarterfinals while Denmark edged past the Czech Republic, 2-1.

MLS regular season play continues this week with an eight-match slate on Wednesday and two additional matches on Thursday. The Philadelphia Union’s trip to New York is the headlining match of the week.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

Italy vs Spain – One of the oldest rivalries in international soccer, with a place in the finals on the line — does it get any better? England vs Denmark – England is the better team on paper but can they stop the Danes remarkable run? Brazil vs Peru – One of the two semifinals in Copa America, Brazil is always worth watching and Peru is hot after defeating Paraguay on penalties. Argentina vs Colombia – It’s hard to not root for Argentina with this Copa America likely being the last time we see Lionel Messi in the tournament, but Colombia is no walkover. Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls – On a light Thursday slate, the third-place Union travel to Red Bull Stadium to take on the 7th place Red Bulls with just three points separating each team.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

MONDAY:

COPA AMERICA:

7:00 pm Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Brazil vs Peru

WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

5:00 pm USA vs Mexico ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN App

Tuesday:

COPA AMERICA:

9:00 pm Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Argentina vs Colombia

EURO 2020:

3:00pm ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV – Italy vs Spain

GOLD CUP PRELIMS

4:30 pm Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com – Trinidad and Tobago vs French Guiana

7:00 pm Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com – Haiti vs Bermuda

9:30 pm Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com – Guatemala vs Guadeloupe

Wednesday:

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

7:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – New England vs Toronto FC

7:30 pm ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – Montreal Impact vs New York City

8:00 pm fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC

9:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App, Bally Sports – Austin vs Los Angeles FC

9:00 pm ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United

9:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo

10:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake

10:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – LA Galaxy vs Dallas

USL CHAMPIONSHIP:

7:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Charlotte Independence vs New York RB II

7:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Miami FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Atlanta United II vs Indy Eleven

7:30 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Charleston Battery vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

9:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Austin Bold vs Rio Grande Valley

11:00 pm ESPN+, ESPN App – Sacramento Republic vs Oakland Roots

CANADIAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

7:00 pm Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Atletico Ottawa vs Pacific

10:00 pm Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – York9 vs Valour

Thursday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

8:00 pm ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – New York Red Bulls vs Union

8:30 pm ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App – Nashville SC vs Atlanta United

CANADIAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

8:00 pm Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Calvary vs Forge