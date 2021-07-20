Joe Scally credits Gio Reyna for Bundesliga move

Joe Scally’s move to the German Bundesliga wasn’t a major shock with the influx of young American players doing so and the defender had the backing from an international teammate in making the switch abroad.

Scally’s move to Borussia Monchengladbach was supported by current Borussia Dortmund and U.S. men’s national team player Gio Reyna, who is coming off his first full season in the Bundesliga as well. Reyna worked with Scally at New York City FC as well as the USMNT U-17 National Team in the past and since has seen his former teammate embark to Germany.

The 18-year-old Scally continues to push through preseason camp with Gladbach aiming to grab a spot in Adi Hutter’s squad, and reflected on Reyna’s support in testing his talents overseas.

“Gio told me that the Bundesliga is a difficult league,” Scally said in an interview with Kicker. But he also said that I should have no problems adapting to it. I was very happy to hear that. That helps me.”

Scally featured regularly for Gladbach’s Under-23 team last season and now has a decent chance of making his senior competitive debut for the club in some form this fall. Michael Lang’s transfer out of the club leaves Stefan Leiner as the lone experienced right back option for Hutter heading into the Bundesliga campaign.

Scally’s role for the time being is still undetermined with many first team players still out on summer holiday, but he remains confident in his goals of playing and being successful.

“Of course, I want to play as many games as possible and hope to be able to help the team,” Scally said. ” [I want] To win a title.”

Gladbach’s preseason schedule continues on July 24 with a friendly against French side Metz before preparations against rivals Bayern Munich and Dutch club FC Groningen.