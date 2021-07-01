Lozano, Davies headline star-studded group as Gold Cup rosters are announced

By Larry Henry Jr. | July 1, 2021 9:00 am ET

The final rosters for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup have been announced, and the regional showcase will not be lacking for top talent.

Canadian star Alphonso Davies and Mexico’s Hirving Lozano headline a star-studded field that will also include Costa Rica’s Joel Campbell, Jamaica’s Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), and Honduran star Alberth Elis.

While Lozano will be considered the headliner, Mexico’s roster offers plenty of other big names, with Hector Herrera, Jesus Corona and Jonathan Dos Santos among those who will be suiting up for El Tri.

Davis will also have plenty of help with Canada, including recent addition Ayo Akinola and Junior Hoilett.

El Salvador’s roster also includes some interesting names, most notably Alex Roldan of the Seattle Sounders. Roldan is one of three players on the Salvadorian roster born in the United States. He’ll be joined by New Jersey Native Amando Moreno, who plays for USL Championship club New Mexico United, and California native Walmer Martinez, another USL standout, and Josh Perez of UD Ibiza.

Here’s a closer look at the full field:

Canada

GOALKEEPERS: Maxime Crepeau, Jayson Leutwiler, Dayne St. Clair.

DEFENDERS: Alphonso Davies, Doneil Henry, Alistair Johnston, Scott Kennedy, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria.

MIDFIELDERS: Stephen Eustaquio, Liam Fraser, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Harry Paton, Samuel Piette.

FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola, Tajon Buchanan, Lucas Cavallini, Theo Corbeanu, David Junior Hoilett, Cyle Larin, Tyler Pasher. MEXICO GOALKEEPERS: Rodolfo Cota, Jonathan Orozco, Alfredo Talavera DEFENDERS: Edson Alvarez, Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Luis Rodriguez, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Carlos Salcedo, Gilberto Sepulveda MIDFIELDERS: Alan Cervantes, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jesus Gallardo, Erick Gutierrez, Hector Herrera, Orbelin Pineda FORWARDS: Efrain Alvarez, Jesus Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori, Hirving Lozano, Alan Pulido, Erick Sanchez Rosters for the Gold Cup Prelims can be found here. Group A rosters can be found here. Group B rosters can be found here. Group C rosters can be found here. And Group D rosters can be found here.