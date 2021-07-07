MLS Ticker: Inter Miami adds Vassilev, Araujo signs extension, and more

Indiana Vassilev’s search for consistent playing time will see him loaned out yet again. This time, though, he is headed to one of Major League Soccer’s newest teams.

Inter Miami announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Vassilev on a season-long loan from English Premier League club Aston Villa. Vassilev, 20, trained with the South Florida side on Wednesday morning, and will give the Herons another attacking option.

The former youth U.S. men’s national team player signed with Aston Villa last summer, but has spent the past year on separate loans with English third division side Burton Albion and fourth division outfit Cheltenham Town. He appeared in 12 matches for each of the teams, making eight starts for the former and none for the latter.

The struggling Herons, who are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, are in need of an attacking boost. The team has the least amount of goals in MLS this season, netting just nine times in 11 matches despite having the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Rodolfo Pizarro on the roster.

Inter Miami’s next game is on July 17, away to the New York Red Bulls.

araujo signs extension with galaxy

Julian Araujo has pledged his future to the LA Galaxy, signing a four-and-a-half-year extension that runs through the 2025 season. Araujo, 19, will occupy an MLS U-22 Initiative roster spot.

In his three seasons with the Galaxy, the right back has made 37 starts in 45 regular season appearances. He has one goal and five assists in those matches.

charlotte fc appoints ramirez as first head coach

Less than a year away from starting play in MLS, Charlotte FC has appointed Miguel Angel Ramirez as its first head coach. Ramirez joins the expansion team after most recently leading Brazilian side Internacional SC, where he compiled an 11-7-4 record.

The 36-year-old Spanish manager also previously led Ecuadorean outfit Independiente del Valle.

atlanta united acquires sejdic from cf montreal

Amar Sejdic is on the move after Atlanta United and CF Montreal agreed to a trade involving him. Atlanta United sent CF Montreal $100,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the midfielder, with that sum potentially rising to $150,000 if certain performance incentives are met.

The 24-year-old Sejdic was taken by CF Montreal with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2019 MLS Draft. He scored two goals in 12 starts and 22 regular-season matches for the Canadian side.

fc CINCY trades international roster SLot to timbers

Another trade occurred between the Portland Timbers and FC Cincinnati, with the former side landing a 2021 international roster slot. In exchange, FC Cincinnati received $100,000 in General Allocation Money.