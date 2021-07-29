MLS Ticker: Inter Miami signs Ventura Alvarado, Austin FC adds DP midfielder, and more

The Phoenix, Arizona, native has spent the entirety of his career in Mexico, registering 186 appearances across all competitions. Alvarado featured for Club America, Necaxa, Santos Laguna, and Atletico San Luis.

Most recently, Alvarado played for San Luis from 2020-21, featuring in 13 league matches. He has also earned 13 caps for the USMNT.

Austin FC signs Driussi to DP Deal

Sebastián Driussi became the latest South American talent to embark to MLS, joining expansion side Austin FC on Thursday as a Designated Player.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is Austin FC’s third designated player, joining Cecilio Domínguez and Tomás Pochettino in that category on the club’s roster. Druissi signed a multi-year contract after opting to exercise a buyout clause in his former agreement with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

Born in Buenos Aires, Driussi debuted as a 17-year-old in 2013 with Argentina’s River Plate, where he made 110 appearances and tallied 31 goals across all competitions. With River Plate, Driussi won several competitions including the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Primeira Liga, and Copa Argentina.

He also made 119 appearances for Zenit, scoring 25 goals across all competitions. Driussi won six trophies with the reigning Russian first division champions, including three consecutive league titles, one Russian Cup title, and two Russian Super Cup titles.

Timbers sign midfielder Santiago Moreno

The Portland Timbers added midfielder Santiago Moreno on a permanent deal from América de Cali of the Colombian Categoría Primera A.

Portland acquired the priority to Moreno from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $50,000 of General Allocation Money (GAM). His contract with the Timbers will run through 2025 and Moreno will occupy an international and a U-22 Initiative Slot.



Moreno, 21, played three seasons for América de Cali, making his debut at 18-year-old in 2019. He has totaled 52 appearances for the club across all competitions.

In 2021, Moreno has made 26 appearances across all competitions for América de Cali, featuring in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores tournaments. He scored in back-to-back matches in Copa Libertadores, against Atlético Mineiro and Deportivo La Guaira, totaling a team-best six goals across all competitions in 2021.

Rapids re-acquire Badji from Nashville SC

The Colorado Rapids re-acquired a familiar figure in forward Dominique Badji on Thursday in a trade with Nashville SC.

Nashville received $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and would receive an additional $50,000 in GAM if the Rapids re-sign Badji for the 2022 season. The 28-year-old, is a seven-year MLS veteran who has logged 33 goals and 18 assists across 146 appearances since joining the league in 2015.

A Senegalese international, Badji began his professional career with the Rapids after being selected by the club in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He previously made 91 appearances in Burgundy, recording 24 goals and 12 assists during his three-and-a-half seasons in Colorado.

He has also spent time with FC Dallas before joining Nashville SC.