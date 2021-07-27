MLS Ticker: LAFC's Kaye traded to Rapids, Pepi signs new FC Dallas deal, and more

Mark-Anthony Kaye is currently playing with Canada in the Gold Cup, but when he returns to MLS it will be as a member of the Colorado Rapids after Los Angeles FC reached an agreement Tuesday to trade Kaye for $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) and a 2022 international roster slot and a first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Kaye 26, has morphed into an integral member of the LAFC midfield since being signed from Louisville City in 2018 and played in 77 games for the Black and Gold.

Kaye has been vocal about his European aspirations and with a team option for 2022 remaining on his contract, LAFC elected to cash-in and rely on a midfield of Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes and Francisco Ginella

For the Rapids, Kaye joins a strong midfield of Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price and Cole Bassett, though Bassett and Acosta have also been linked to a moves abroad.

Pepi signs new FC Dallas deal

Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi has extended his tenure with FC Dallas, signing a five year contract through 2026, FC Dallas announced Tuesday.

Pepi, 18 has been a revelation this season for Dallas, scoring 8 goals in 14 matches and is the youngest player in MLS history to score a hatrick, doing so against the Galaxy on July 24.

Patrick Mahomes joins SKC Ownership Group

Sporting Kansas City added a Super Bowl Champion to their ownership group Tuesday, as Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially purchasing stake in SKC.

Mahomes was seen with Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio during the U.S. men’s national team games in Kansas City and now has ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals and SKC.

Loons forward Foster Langsdorf retires

Former Portland Timber and Minnesota United forward Foster Langsford announced his retirement from professional soccer Tuesday according to an official statement from Minnesota United.

Foster, 25 joined Minnesota after a strong season in the USL with Reno 1868, but played just 32 minutes for the Loons.