Olympic soccer headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

By Matt Singer | July 19, 2021 12:52 am ET

The U.S. women’s national team begins their quest to add an Olympic gold medal to their 2019 World Cup this week as the Americans begin their Olympic campaign on Wednesday against Sweden in the headlining match on this week’s soccer-viewing schedule.

On Thursday, the Men’s Olympic Soccer tournament begins with the Mexico taking on France and Germany taking on Brazil.

Elsewhere, there is a 15 game MLS slate in the midweek starting Tuesday night with the Vancouver Whitecaps taking on the Houston Dynamo.

Champions League Qualifiers also continue with three Americans expected to feature for their respective teams. Ferencvaros right-back Henry Wingo attempting to continue their strong qualifying campaign with a first-leg victory over Lithuanian side Zalgiris.

Wednesday also features USMNT striker Jordan Siebatcheu and BSC Young Boys taking on Slovakian club SK Slovan Bratislava in Champions League Qualifications.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

Sweden vs USWNT – After coming up short in the 2016 Olympics, the USWNT has retooled and is ready to show why they are seen as the best team in the world. Sweden will be a good first test for the USWNT who come into the tournament riding a 44 game unbeaten streak. Portland Timbers vs LAFC – The best MLS game of the week, both teams are coming off hard fought wins over the weekend and are in need of three points to stay in the Western Conference Playoff race. Mexico vs. France – It will be the Diego Lainez show for Mexico as they hope to medal in the Olympics, but France has a talented squad lead by Tigres star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac. Costa Rica vs Jamaica – The two best teams in Group C battle it out to see who is ends up finishing top of the group. PSV vs Galatasaray – It’s not often two huge clubs are playing this early on in the Champions League, but it is a welcome return to club soccer and a chance to see American DeAndre Yedlin feature.

Monday

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

7 p.m América Mineiro vs Sport Recife – Paramount+

Tuesday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

10 p.m. Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo – ESPN+

CONCACAF GOLD CUP

7 p.m. – Costa Rica vs Jamaica – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

7 p.m. – Suriname vs Guadeloupe – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV

9 p.m. – Honduras vs Qatar – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9 p.m. – Panama vs Grenada – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS

11 a.m. – Alashkert vs Sheriff

12 p.m. – Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj

2 p.m. – Ferencváros vs Žalgiris

2 p.m. – Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonia Nicosia

2:30 p.m. – Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha

2:45 p.m. – Celtic vs Midtjylland

COPA LIBERTADORES

6:15 p.m. – Fluminense vs Cerro Porteño – beIN SPORTS

6:15 p.m. – Atlético Mineiro vs Boca Juniors – beIN SPORTS en Espana

8:30 p.m. – Racing Club vs São Paulo – beIN SPORTS en Espana

Wednesday

WOMEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

3:30 a.m. – Great Britain vs Chile – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4 a.m. – China vs Brazil – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4:30 a.m. – Sweden vs USA – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

6:30 a.m. – Japan vs Canada – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Zambia vs Netherlands – NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports

7:30 a.m. – Australia vs New Zealand – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com,

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

7:30 p.m. – Toronto FC vs New York RB – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

7:30 p.m. – Inter Miami vs New England – ESPN+, ESPN App

7:30 p.m. – Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App,

7:30 p.m. – New York City vs CF Montréal – ESPN+, ESPN App

8 p.m. – Chicago Fire vs DC United – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

8 p.m. – Cincinnati vs Atlanta United – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV

8:30 p.m. – Sporting KC vs SJ Earthquakes – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

9 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs Dallas – ESPN+, ESPN App

10 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs Los Angeles FC – ESPN+, ESPN App

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS

10 a.m. – Kairat vs Crvena Zvezda

1 p.m. – Malmö FF vs HJK

2 p.m. – Mura vs Ludogorets

2:30 p.m. – Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys

3 p.m. – PSV vs Galatasaray

3 p.m. – Legia Warszawa vs Flora

3 p.m. – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Neftçi

COPA LIBERTADORES

6:15 p.m. – Barcelona vs Vélez Sarsfield – beIN SPORTS,

6:15 p.m. – Palmeiras vs Universidad Católica – beIN SPORTS en España

8:30 p.m. – Flamengo vs Defensa y Justicia – beIN SPORTS

8:30 p.m. – Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate – beIN SPORTS en Espana

Thursday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

7:30 p.m. – Orlando City SC vs Philadelphia Union – ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN3,

9:30 p.m. – Austin vs Seattle Sounders FC – ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN3

MEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

3:30 a.m. – Egypt vs Spain – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4 a.m. – Mexico vs France – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4 a.m. – New Zealand vs Korea Republic – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

4:30 a.m. – Côte d’Ivoire vs Saudi Arabia – NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports

6:30 a.m. – Argentina vs Australia – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Honduras vs Romania – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Japan vs South Africa – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7:30 a.m. – Brazil vs Germany – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

LIGA MX

10 p.m. Querétaro vs América – fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás

COPA LIBERTADORES

8:30 p.m. Internacional vs Olimpia – beIN SPORTS Espana