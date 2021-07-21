Chris Mueller is in his fourth season with Orlando City, and it will be his last one with the team.
Scottish Premiership club Hibernian announced Thursday that Mueller has signed a pre-contract and will join officially in January 2022. Orlando City stated on Wednesday that they had been in talks with Mueller over a new contract, but that the 24-year-old winger informed them of his decision to move abroad at the end of the 2021 MLS season.
“Chris was someone who was brought to our attention a number of months ago,” said Hibs head coach Jack Ross. “We worked long and hard to make this deal happen.
“Chris is an exciting signing and his recent performances with Orlando have been terrific. He has a skillset that we think is going to be really well suited to Scotland.”
Mueller will finish out the current campaign with the team that drafted him sixth overall in the 2018 MLS Draft. The U.S. Men’s National Team player has made a total of 96 regular-season appearances for Orlando City since then, starting 63 matches, scoring 20 goals, and delivering 22 assists.
This season, Mueller has started in seven of the 13 MLS games he has featured in. He has recorded two goals and four assists thus far.
Mueller will become the third American to play for Hibernian, joining past signings Emerson Hyndman and Jonathan Spector.
Orlando City just got sold, that could be definitely holding up some things. (Dike’s transfer, Mueller situation) I think, he could’ve transferred out of the MLS last year, then again I’m biased. OCSC! Benji playing well, opposite Nani is the biggest reason I see as to Mueller not playing as much. It’s possible he’s been nicked up! Pareja likes to rotate players.That has been his track record, or M.O., since he was at FCD. Mueller is versatile enough to play both wing positions and the 10. When he was drafted, he started mostly at LW. Looking forward to seeing him progressing!!
not to be too pedantic but the whole point of brexit to its advocates was defining the UK back as non-european. you have some brits who think the channel matters a lot and there’s england and then there’s the continent. so anyhow they are in UEFA but gone from the EU.
not sure why we’re talking about a “market” or he’s being coy if he cut OC off and has a pre-contract.
According to paragraph 2 line 1: “Orlando announced on Wednesday evening that Mueller had signed a pre-contract with a European club.”
Really wish we had him in the Gold Cup
Totally agree — wish he had been named to the squad ahead of Lewis to begin with, and if not, then at least add him when Arriola got injured. Perhaps there was something about the state of ongoing negotiations with “the European team” in question?
This is the kind of stuff we do not know about. So many moving pieces the fan is not aware of.