Quinn Sullivan continues to force his way into Union attack

The Philadelphia Union have always been a team that is looking to give their youth players a chance to succeed and Quinn Sullivan looks to be the next who is making the most of his chances at a young age.

Sullivan came off the bench on Sunday night for the second-straight road match, assisting in the Union’s 1-1 comeback draw against Inter Miami. It was another positive spark provided by Sullivan off the bench for Jim Curtin’s squad, who remains without Cory Burke due to his Gold Cup involvement.

The 17-year-old broke onto the scene in June, scoring a bicycle goal for his first in MLS play in a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire. Sullivan also came close to scoring his second MLS goal in a 2-1 loss to Orlando City on July 22, but saw Kyle Smith clear his effort off the line via a header in stoppage time.

Just three days later, Sullivan came off the bench once again for the Union and showed great skill to connect with Kacper Przybylko at the back post in the 85th minute at DRV PNK Stadium. It was the latest promising moment for the Homegrown player, who has boosted his stock for the Union in recent matches.

“[It was] Another excellent performance from Quinn, he’s giving the opponent a difficult time,” Curtin said about Sullivan. “He finds tight pockets on the field, he’s comfortable receiving the ball, and he works hard defensively for the team. Every time he comes into the match, he creates chances and crosses, he’s been excellent for us in that role.”

Sullivan only featured in the final 14 minutes in Fort Lauderdale, but showed his smarts with his team down one goal. He completed all 11 of his passes and made a pair of crosses, one being the breakthrough on Przybylko’s equalizer.

Despite not having tons of playing time this season, Sullivan has been a dangerous weapon off the bench and in the final third. Prior to his cross to Przybylko, Sullivan followed up on a pass from Daniel Gazdag and kept the ball in bounds to deliver his pass. In his last two outings, Sullivan has registered five shots on goal and came close to scoring on several of those situations.

With the Union needing all of their squad heading through the rest of the busy summer schedule, Sullivan is sure to get his chances after giving Curtin another glimpse of his abilities.

“As a young player, he’ll continue to get better and better and the minutes will get longer and longer because he’s deserved that,” Curtin said. “I thought he did a great job again tonight along with Jack McGlynn off the bench. These young kids are getting better before our eyes, which is important as we get near the midway point of the season.”

“We know the talent that Quinn has and he is a good player that is continuing to get his chances at this level,” teammate Jack McGlynn said. “Just like me, his goal is to make the most of his chances when called upon and I think he’s done that the last two matches.”

Sullivan’s next chance to impress comes back at Subaru Park on August 1 against the Chicago Fire.