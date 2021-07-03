Reggie Cannon gets important chance to pad USMNT position at Gold Cup

Reggie Cannon is one of several fullback options for Gregg Berhalter heading into the Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying, but might have grown the most in his three years since his international debut.

Cannon is one of one fullbacks selected for the final U.S. Men’s National Team roster ahead of the upcoming Gold Cup, joining Shaq Moore, Sam Vines, and George Bello in the selection made. The Boavista defender is coming off his first spell in Europe, helping the Portuguese side fight off relegation and stay in the Primeira Liga for another season.

The 23-year-old Cannon showed positive moments in Portugal, playing against competitive teams like FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon, and Benfica, among others. With 31 appearances under his belt last season, Cannon’s future remains in doubt as the defender has been linked along with several other teammates for a move away from the club.

Cannon comes into the Gold Cup camp as the headlining option to start at right back, with 18 caps to his name already with the USMNT. The former FC Dallas Homegrown made the most of his last Gold Cup experience in 2019, starting three of his four appearances in the tournament, including a 1-0 Finals loss to Mexico.

Cannon has remained in Berhalter’s plans following that, making 12 appearances between the Concacaf Nations League and friendlies in both the United States and Europe. He scored his first goal in a 4-0 win over Costa Rica in June and now has a great opportunity to boost his stock with Sergino Dest, DeAndre Yedlin, and Julian Araujo all left out of the squad for the Gold Cup.

“Reggie has an unfortunate situation with his club but it turns into a fortunate situation for us,” Berhalter said about Cannon. “To be able to have Reggie in camp once again and to continue working with him and his development is important. Last time Reggie was with us for the Gold Cup, I told Reggie you’re starting the final here because you’re a good player, not because we like you and want to give you just an opportunity. He earned it.

“What I’ve seen from Reggie over the past two years is he has made great strides in his game and has really taken it to the next level,” Berhalter said. “Now we want to see him take the next step and become more consistent on the international level. It’s more about the band of his performances and I think he can do that. I think he can have high levels of performances every game with us. We know he is good in the attacking end, he scored in the last game we played, and we want to continue working with him in one-on-one situations.”

Cannon’s defensive abilities, paired with his awareness to make himself available in the final third offensively has continued to be a positive sight to see for the USMNT. Now the defender will look to carry his impressive first European season over to the Gold Cup, as the USMNT tries to win its second trophy in the past two months and prepare nicely for its busy WCQ schedule this Fall.