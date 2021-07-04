Report: Ethan Horvath linked with move to Huddersfield Town

Ethan Horvath is now a free agent after not being re-signed by Club Brugge and the American goalkeeper is reportedly set to make the move to England.

English Football League Championship Huddersfield Town is linked with signing Horvath this summer, VoetbalPrimeur reported Sunday. Norwegian club Molde was linked with re-acquiring Horvath, but the Terriers have reportedly moved into the race to add the veteran goalkeeper.

Horvath spent four-and-a-half seasons at Molde from 2013-17, making 56 combined appearances for the club and winning one Eliteserien title and one Norwegian Cup in 2014. The U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper played under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time there.

The Colorado native moved to Club Brugge in the January 2017 and made 64 appearances for the club, with 10 of those coming in European Tournaments. Horvath lifted three Belgian Pro League titles during his time at Club Brugge, but saw his playing time drop following the arrival of Simon Mignolet in 2019.

Horvath played the hero for the USMNT in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Final earlier this June, making a late penalty kick save on Mexico’s Andres Guardado in a 3-2 extra time victory.

Should Horvath move to Huddersfield Town, he would join international teammate Duane Holmes at the John Smith Stadium.