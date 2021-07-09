Report: USMNT goalkeeper prospect David Ochoa to train with Mexico during Gold Cup

A month after celebrating the U.S. men’s national team’s Nations League final victory over Mexico as a member of the USMNT, David Ochoa will now be joining the Mexican National Team as a guest and train at El Tri’s Gold Cup training camp.

According to a report by ESPN, the 20-year-old goalkeeper will practice with Mexico under the watchful eye of head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, but he is not part of the official roster for the upcoming competition.

According to the report, Martino and Mexico have had their eyes on the Real Salt Lake goalkeeper since the end of 2020 and had conversations with Ochoa about having him join them for a camp.

A California native and dual national, Ochoa has represented the United States on multiple youth levels, including at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019 and the 2021 Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament. More recently, Ochoa served as the USMNT’s third goalkeeper at the Concacaf Nations League finals, which saw the Americans defeat Mexico in a dramatic final in Denver.

Ochoa is in the midst of a breakout season with Real Salt Lake, where he is in his first season as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. Ochoa has made 10 starts this season, recording two shutouts.