Report: USMNT goalkeeper prospect David Ochoa to train with Mexico during Gold Cup

A month after celebrating the U.S. men’s national team’s Nations League final victory over Mexico as a member of the USMNT, David Ochoa will now be joining the Mexican National Team as a guest and train at El Tri’s Gold Cup training camp.
According to a report by ESPN, the 20-year-old goalkeeper will practice with Mexico under the watchful eye of head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, but he is not part of the official roster for the upcoming competition.
According to the report, Martino and Mexico have had their eyes on the Real Salt Lake goalkeeper since the end of 2020 and had conversations with Ochoa about having him join them for a camp.
A California native and dual national, Ochoa has represented the United States on multiple youth levels, including at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019 and the 2021 Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament. More recently, Ochoa served as the USMNT’s third goalkeeper at the Concacaf Nations League finals, which saw the Americans defeat Mexico in a dramatic final in Denver.
Ochoa is in the midst of a breakout season with Real Salt Lake, where he is in his first season as the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. Ochoa has made 10 starts this season, recording two shutouts.
Well……… I tend to think the NL win glossed over plenty of ineptitudes… the abysmal Olympic roster/failure… the GC roster which in many ways mirrors the same mindset. Seeing this- I can’t help but ask the question I did when I saw the roster- why was Ochoa not on our GC roster instead of 2 goalkeepers who have ZERO future with the national team? He absolutely should have been. Full stop. B. Guzan for F sakes?
It seems like we lose all of our Mexican and Canadian dual-nationals and do quite well with our dual-nationals from elsewhere. I’d like to hold on to all of them, but if it’s one or the other, I’ll take the rest of the world, thanks. You listening, Folarin Balogun?
This kind of leaves me with a bad taste in my mouth, bc how do you revel in beating Mexico in the Nations League to now training with Mexico a month later for the GC, where the possibility exist that the 2 teams could meet in the Finals again? Ochoa has never impressed me tbh, and I still blame him for the US U-23’s not qualifying for the Olympics because of that laughable own goal he gave up vs Honduras