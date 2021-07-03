Report: Venezia in talks to acquire FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann

The 19-year-old is in his second season with FC Dallas’ first team, having come up through the club’s academy since 2016. Tessmann has totaled 28 combined league appearances for Luchi Gonzalez’s squad, seeing most of his time at the heart of Dallas’ midfield.

He also spent time with European giant Bayern Munich on a training stint during the last MLS offseason.

Tessmann debuted for the U.S. Men’s National Team in January, playing the final 12 minutes of a 7-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago. He also made three appearances for the USMNT Under-23 team during the Olympic qualifying tournament last March, where Jason Kreis’ side failed to finish in the top two spots.

Should Tessmann lock up a move to Europe, he would join former FC Dallas academy players Chris Richards, Reggie Cannon, and Weston McKennie in doing so. Current FC Dallas players Justin Che and Brandon Servania also spent time in Europe this past season, being loaned to Bayern Munich and SKN St. Poelten respectively.

Venezia is making its first appearance in Serie A since 2001-02 season and is owned by American Duncan Niederauer, who also serves as the club’s president and CEO.