Report: Yunus Musah out 3-6 weeks with leg injury

Yunus Musah had been expected to be in the mix for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying squad in September, when he could potentially be cap-tied, but a reported injury could derail those plans.

Musah has been ruled out of action for Valencia for three-to-six weeks following a ligament injury during a preseason friendly, SuperDeporte reported Monday. The midfielder suffered the injury last Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Atromitos and will now likely miss the start of the new La Liga season in August.

The 18-year-old has made 36 combined first team appearances for the club since debuting in 2020. Musah will hope to have a speedy recovery as Valencia opens its season on August 13 against Getafe following four more preseason friendlies over the new few weeks.

Musah has earned six caps with the USMNT to date and was expected to be in contention to earn a call-up for World Cup Qualifying this fall, but his latest injury could derail his chances of appearing in September’s qualifiers. The USMNT begins the octagonal around of qualifying on Sept. 2 against El Salvador before facing Canada and Honduras on Sept. 5 and 8 respectively.

The New York native was a part of the Concacaf Nations League-winning side earlier this summer, despite not appearing in the semifinal or finals victories against Honduras and Mexico respectively. Musah is not cap-tied to the USMNT yet, but the former England youth national team player would be cap-tied by an appearance in World Cup qualifying.