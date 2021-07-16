Reyna, Musah, Reynolds remain in running for 2021 Golden Boy Award

A trio of American players remained in the running for the 2021 Golden Boy Award on Thursday as the list was trimmed down to 80.

Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah, and Bryan Reynolds all were in the 80-player shortlist, announced by Tuttosport on Thursday. Arsenal and U.S. men’s national team eligible forward Folarin Balogun did not make the cut, as the shortlist was trimmed from 100 to 80.

Reyna tops the list with the greatest chance to win the award after a successful sophomore campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring four goals and adding six assists in 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

The American starlet earned his first eight caps with the USMNT, scoring 4 goals and establishing himself as a starter for the U.S. during the Nations League-winning campaign. Reyna was also named to the tournament’s Best XI.

The nomination for Musah comes after a breakthrough first professional season with Valencia in which he made 32 appearances, playing more than 1,500 minutes as a winger and midfielder. Internationally, Musah has earned six caps with the USMNT after representing England at various youth levels.

Reynolds is the third American on the list, making five appearances with AS Roma after an $8.12 million transfer from FC Dallas in July. The defender will look to play a key role for Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

Like the other two Americans on the Golden Boy list, Reynolds made his international debut for the USMNT this season.