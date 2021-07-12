SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Shaq Moore

Shaq Moore stepped into the U.S. men’s national team starting lineup for Sunday’s Gold Cup opener win against Haiti after presumed starter Reggie Cannon was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

Moore responded with an excellent performance at right back, earning SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors after the 1-0 victory over Haiti.

Moore earned his first cap in a competitive match Sunday night and excelled both defensively and in the attack from the right back spot on a night which included multiple USMNT debuts and strong first impressions.

Defensively, Moore had two clearances, an 80% passing rate and won seven duels and two tackles. He was an effective outlet into wide areas while the USMNT struggled to establish itself in the midfield. Haiti also found most of its service coming from its left side, which Moore snuffed out.

Moore’s biggest contribution on the night came on the winning goal, with his cross starting the sequence that led to Sam Vines’ goal, with Gyasi Zardes redirecting Moore’s cross to an open space for Vines to head it home.

Moore edged out a handful of teammates for Man of the Match honors, including Miles Robinson, who fended off Haiti’s attacks in the second half and maintained a passing rate of 94.3%. Kellyn Acosta turned in a similarly stable performance in midfield, with one key pass and 93% of passes completed. Gyasi Zardes assisted Sam Vines’ eighth-minute goal and remained dangerous throughout the match.

