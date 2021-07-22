Shaq Moore's impressive Gold Cup form is generating transfer interest and praise

Shaq Moore has been one of the breakout players for the U.S. men’s national team player at the Concacaf Gold Cup and the Tenerife defender’s impressive performances have begun attracting the attention of European clubs searching for help at right back.

The 25-year-old is coming off a strong domestic season with Tenerife in the Segunda Liga, which helped boost his stock to make Gregg Berhalter’s final Gold Cup roster this summer, and an injury to Reggie Cannon helped open the door to a starting role that Moore has taken full advantage of.

Moore has started all three group stage matches for the USMNT so far this tournament and is garnering praise from his sporting director back in Spain.

“I’m not surprised by the performance of Shaq Moore,” Tenerife sporting director Juan Carlos Cordero said in press conference. “We do not have offers but they [clubs] are asking for him. Football is for moments, he is playing the Gold Cup at a high level. We renewed it [Moore’s contract] for three seasons, it is well tied and with a high [release] clause.”

The 24-year-old’s contract with Tenerife is set to run until June 2024 and overall Moore has logged 91 appearances between the top two divisions in Spain. Moore has shown positive moments in his first competitive tournament with the senior team, scoring the game-winning goal in Sunday’s 1-0 Gold Cup victory over Canada.

While his current goals remain set on the USMNT, Moore will soon be back in Spain looking to help Tenerife gain promotion back to La Liga, unless a transfer comes together during the transfer window.