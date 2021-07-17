With Reggie Cannon’s situation at Portuguese side Boavista expected to be resolved in the coming weeks with an expected departure for the U.S. men’s national team fullback, teams interested in signing him in the summer transfer window are starting to line up for the looming chase for his services.

Teams from England, Turkey and Belgium, including Besiktas, are now in talks to try and acquire Cannon, who is currently with the USMNT at the Concacaf Gold Cup, a source with knowledge of Cannon’s transfer situation confirmed to SBI.

Cannon has made public his desire to make a move away from Boavista, a club currently in the midst of a financial crisis. Cannon enjoyed a strong first season in Portugal after securing a transfer from FC Dallas to Boavista last summer, helping the club avoid relegation after a difficult campaign, but the tenuous financial situation at Boavista is expected to lead to Cannon’s departure.

Reports linked Cannon to clubs in Germany and Italy in June, but at the moment it appears a move to Turkey, England or Belgium is more likely.

Besiktas has emerged as a possibility due to the club’s need for a right back. Besiktas is still hoping to secure a transfer for French fullback Valentin Rosier, who spent last season on loan with Besiktas from Sporting Lisbon, but if Besiktas can’t complete a deal for Rosier then Cannon would be the top option for the Turkish side.

Cannon made 31 starts during the 2020/2021 season with Boavista and followed that up by joining the USMNT for the Concacaf Nations League, where he made a pair of appearances as a substitute to help the American win the competition’s inaugural title. Cannon followed that up by scoring a goal in a 4-1 friendly win against Costa Rica.

An injury has forced Cannon to miss the USMNT’s first two Gold Cup matches, wins against Haiti and Martinique, but he is expected to be available for Sunday’s Group B finale against Canada.