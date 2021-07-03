Sources: D.C. United's Paredes and Nyeman to train with USMNT ahead of Gold Cup

D.C. United teenagers Kevin Paredes and Moses Nyeman were not selected for the U.S. men’s national team’s Concacaf Gold Cup squad, but the youngsters will get their chance to experience their first camp with the USMNT.

Sources tell SBI that Paredes and Nyeman are heading to Kansas City to train with the USMNT ahead of the Gold Cup, and as members of the preliminary roster they could be chosen to serve as injury replacements if Gregg Berhalter needs to make a roster change before the tournament begins for the United States on July 11.

Paredes is in the midst of a impressive start to the 2021 season with D.C. United, emerging as an exciting left back prospect. The 18-year-old has shown flashes of being a quality left-sided defensive option, making six appearances for D.C. United in 2021 after playing in 17 matches in 2020.

Nyeman is enjoying a breakout campaign with D.C. United, having made 10 appearances already, just one less than the 11 he made in 2020. The 17-year-old Liberian-born midfielder recently received his U.S. passport, making him eligible to represent the United States.

The USMNT is convening in Kansas City starting on Sunday to begin preparations for the Gold Cup. The Americans begin their tournament on July 11 against an opponent that has yet to be determined,.