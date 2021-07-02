The SBI Show: Episode 307 (Breaking down the USMNT Gold Cup roster)

Gianluca Busio, James Sands and Eryk Williamson were some of the more notable Gold Cup roster inclusions and all are discussed in detail. SBI Show host Ives Galarcep also discusses Julian Green’s absence, and Gregg Berhalter’s decision to leave his first-choice European-based options off the Gold Cup squad.

Julian Araujo’s decision to put off his national team decision is another topic on the menu, along with Ayo Akinola and Efrain Alvarez, who will have decided to play for other national teams.