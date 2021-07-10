The SBI Show: Episode 309 (Concacaf Gold Cup Preview)

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off this weekend and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks down all the groups and lays out how the tournament favorites stack up.

Host Ives Galarcep previews the Gold Cup, taking a look at the four groups, including Group A, with tournament favorite Mexico and an El Salvador side worth paying attention to.

Episode 309 also digs into the USMNT, and the situation at striker, where a plethora of options has some wondering whether Gregg Berhalter should consider using two strikers. The episodes runs down why that isn’t a practical option.

David Ochoa’s recent decision to train with the Mexican national team is also discussed, as we consider just what it means that a long-time U.S. youth national team prospect has chosen to spend time with El Tri.

Major League Soccer is also discussed, including the controversial trading of Erik Hurtado, and some of the key results from the busy midweek schedule.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify and the Apple podcast app, and you can listen to episode 309 here: