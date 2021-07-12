The SBI Show: Episode 310 (Breaking down the USMNT win vs. Haiti)

The U.S. men’s national yeam kicked off its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup with a win on Sunday, and The SBI Show breaks down everything from the top performers, to biggest strugglers and much more.

Episode 310 of The SBI Show takes a close look at Sunday’s 1-0 USMNT victory against Haiti, which featured a goal by a defender, three national team debuts, a few disappointing performances, and an encouraging finish from some new faces.

Host Ives Galarcep breaks it all down, including the players who impressed the most, and those who may have earned a one-way ticket out of the USMNT starting lineup.

We also hear from Gregg Berhalter’s post-game press conference, what left the USMNT coach disappointed, and what impressed him about Gianluca Busio’s debut, Shaq Moore’s Man of the Match performance, and more.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 310 here: