The SBI Show: Episode 311 (USMNT-Martinique preview, talking dual nationals, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team takes on Martinique in Concacaf Gold Cup action on Thursday and Episode 311 of The SBI Show previews the match and what we should expect to see from the Americans.

Host Ives Galarcep takes a closer look at potential lineup options for the USMNT, and the players who stand to impress.

Also discussed is the topic of dual nationals in the USMNT player pool, the number of Mexican-Americans who appear to be weighing the option of playing for Mexico, and what that means for the USMNT program.

Americans Abroad transfers is another topic covered in Episode 311, including the latest DeAndre Yedlin rumors, and reported moves in the works for Sam Vines, Jonathan Gomez and more.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app, and you can listen to Episode 311 here: