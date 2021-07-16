The SBI Show: Episode 312 (Breaking down USMNT-Martinique, previewing USMNT-Canada, and more)

Episode 312 of The SBI Show breaks down the U.S. men’s national team’s 6-1 romp over Martinique in Concacaf Gold Cup action, and takes a closer look at the players who impressed the most.

Host Ives Galarcep also previews the big USMNT-Canada group finale on Sunday, with the Americans needing a win to top the group. We project the lineup we can see Gregg Berhalter deploying, and consider the possibility of Canada resting players with an eye towards the quarterfinal.

The show wraps up with a look at the latest in MLS, including Josef Martinez’s exile from Atlanta United training, and a look at the top matches in MLS this weekend.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 312 here: