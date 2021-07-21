The SBI Show: Episode 313 (Breaking down USMNT-Canada, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team struggled, but ultimately held on to defeat Canada in Sunday’s Concacaf Gold Cup group stage finale, and The SBI Show takes a closer look at the win, and the good and bad from the overall performance.

Episode 313 breaks down which players impressed the most in the win against Canada, as well as which players struggled.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses the USMNT’s quarterfinal opponent, Canada, and the challenges that could lie ahead in the Gold Cup.

The episode wraps up with some time spent discussing the U.S. women’s national team’s stunning Olympic-opening loss to Sweden, and why we shouldn’t go assuming the USWNT can’t regroup and still roll to a Gold Medal.

