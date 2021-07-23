The SBI Show: Episode 314 (USMNT-Jamaica preview, talking Olympics, MLS and more)

The U.S. men’s national team’s march to a Gold Cup final begins on Sunday against Jamaica and The SBI Show breaks down what to expect from the quarterfinal clash.

Episode 314 takes a closer look at the lineup options Gregg Berhalter will need to consider as he constructs a lineup to take on Jamaica, including tough decisions at forward and in central midfield.

Host Ives Galarcep digs into the Olympics, and the U.S. women’s national team’s attempt to rebound from its opening loss to Sweden with a win on Saturday against New Zealand. Also discussed is the Mexican Olympic team, why it’s in good shape to make a medal run, and why a true full-strength USMNT Olympic team could never have happened, even if the U.S. men qualified for the Olympics.

Lastly, we discuss a busy midweek of results in MLS, Inter Miami’s disastrous state, Justin Che’s continued development at FC Dallas, and the top match-ups to watch this weekend.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 314 here: