The SBI Show: Episode 315 (USMNT-Jamaica breakdown, USMNT-Qatar preview, and more)

The U.S. men’s national team took a big step towards a return to the Concacaf Gold Cup final, but has one more step to take and the latest episode of The SBI Show goes into detail about both.

Episode 315 looks back at the USMNT’s 1-0 Gold Cup quarterfinal win against Jamaica, along with looking ahead to Thursday’s semifinal against Qatar, and the starting options Gregg Berhalter has to choose from.

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s 0-0 draw against Australia is also discussed, as we break down what was a lackluster performance from a team that will need to improve in order to avoid losing to a red-hot Netherlands side in the Olympic quarterfinals.

Lastly, MLS is also discussed, and FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi is among the topics covered after his record-setting hat-trick.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App, and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 315 here: