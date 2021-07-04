Toronto FC fires Chris Armas

The Chris Armas era is over in Toronto and it didn’t last very long.

Toronto FC has fired Armas after a terrible start to his tenure as Greg Vanney’s replacement. TFC suffered an embarrassing 7-1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday in a record-setting defeat that served as the last straw for TFC management.

TFC enjoyed a promising start under Armas, defeating Club Leon in Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 action, but that success didn’t carry over to MLS action as the absence of reigning MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo along with the team’s inability to play matches at home in Toronto contributed to a poor run of results in league play.

Ultimately, those factors weren’t enough to justify just one win in 11 MLS matches (1-8-3) and D.C. United’s 7-1 thrashing of TFC left the Canadian side with no choice but to make a change.

Armas appeared to be a solid option as a replacement for Greg Vanney, who left TFC in the off-season before eventually taking over as L.A. Galaxy coach. Armas, who helped lead the New York Red Bulls to a Supporters’ Shield in 2018 after replacing Jesse Marsch in midseason, beat out a list of candidates that included Steve Cherundolo, who has since taken over as head coach of the USL side and Los Angeles FC affiliate Las Vegas Lights.

Whether TFC attempts to go after Cherundolo now or head in another direction remains to be seen, but the team’s terrible start will put serious pressure now on TFC general manager Ali Curtis, who hired Armas.

TFC returns to action on Wednesday with a trip to New England to take on the Revolution.