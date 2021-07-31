USA-Mexico headlines this Weekend's Soccer on TV

Two of Concacaf’s biggest rivals will meet once again with the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on the line.

The U.S. men’s national team squares off with Mexico on Sunday night in Vegas, looking to earn its second trophy in recent months. Gregg Berhalter’s side edged Qatar while Mexico eliminated Canada in the semifinal round.

Elsewhere, MLS regular season play continues on Saturday and Sunday with Sporting KC’s date with FC Dallas among the headlining contests.

In Europe, Brenden Aaronson and Timothy Weah feature in the remaining matches of the weekend. Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg takes on Ried in league play while Weah and Lille faces off with Paris Saint-Germain.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Weekend’s Top Five Matches to Watch:

USA vs Mexico – Most of the players from the USMNT team that defeated Mexico in the Nations League final is not here, but the greatest rivalry in CONCACAF takes place once again Sunday with the Gold Cup on the line. USA vs. Netherlands – The Netherlands have been arguably the best team in the Olympics, lead by leading scorer Vivianne Miedema who has 8 goals in 3 matches. It will be a tough test for the USWNT, but regardless of outcome it has the potential to be the best game of the Olympics. Korea Republic vs Mexico – Two of the best teams remaining, and only one will advance to face the winner of Brazil versus Egypt — will El Tri be able to keep up with a Korea team that scored 10 combined goals in wins over Romania and Honduras? New York Red Bulls vs New England – The Red Bulls have yet to hit their stride under Gerrard Strubber, but they are in the playoff hunt and stocked with young talent like Caden Clark, Frankie Amaya and John Tolkin. Will it be enough to take down a Revolution team that is pushing for the Supporters Shield and sits atop the Eastern Conference? Lille vs PSG – Both teams are still in preseason mode, but the best two teams in France face off with the French Cup on the line and an added bonus of American Tim Weah facing off against his former club PSG.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Saturday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

5:08 p.m. – Seattle Sounders FC vs SJ Earthquakes – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

6:08 p.m. – New York RB vs New England – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

7:38 p.m. – Cincinnati FC vs DC United – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

8:08 p.m. – Inter Miami CF vs CF Montréal – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:38 p.m. – Sporting KC vs FC Dallas – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

8:38 p.m. – Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake – ESPN+, ESPN App

9:08 p.m. – Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids ESPN+, ESPN App

10:11 p.m. – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Minnesota United ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

MEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

4 a.m. – Spain vs Côte d’Ivoire -NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

5 a.m. – Japan vs New Zealand – NBCOlympics.com, USA Network

6 a.m. – Brazil vs Egypt – NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports

7 a.m. – Korea Republic vs Mexico – NBCOlympics.com, Telemundo, NBC

LIGA MX

6 p.m. – León vs Tijuana – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

8 p.m. – América vs Necaxa – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision

10 p.m. – Atlas vs Juárez – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

10 p.m. – Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+

NWSL

7 p.m. – North Carolina Courage vs Orlando Pride – Paramount+

10 p.m. – OL Reign vs Racing Louisville FC – Twitch

BRASILEIRO SERIE A

6 p.m. – São Paulo vs Palmeiras – Paramount+

7 p.m. – Internacional vs Cuiabá – Paramount+

8 p.m. – RB Bragantino vs Grêmio – Paramount+

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. – Loudoun United vs Colorado Springs – ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m. Charlotte Independence vs Tampa Bay Rowdies – ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Hartford Athletic – ESPN+, ESPN App,

7:30 p.m. – Louisville City vs OKC Energy – ESPN+, ESPN App

7:30 p.m. – Birmingham Legion vs Atlanta United II – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:30 p.m. – Oakland Roots vs Orange County SC – ESPN+, ESPN App

9:00 p.m. – Austin Bold vs San Antonio – ESPN+, ESPN App

9:30 p.m. – El Paso Locomotive vs Real Monarchs – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 p.m. – Phoenix Rising vs Rio Grande Valley – ESPN+, ESPN App

11:00 p.m. – Sacramento Republic vs New York RB II – ESPN+, ESPN App

Sunday

GOLD CUP FINAL

8:30 p.m. – USA vs Mexico – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

6:06 p.m. – Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire – fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás

7:38 p.m. – Toronto FC vs Nashville SC ESPN+, ESPN App

FRENCH SUPER CUP

2:45 p.m. – Lille vs PSG – beIN sports

NWSL

3:00 p.m. – Portland Thorns vs Kansas City NWSL – Paramount+

6 p.m. – Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit – Paramount+

7 p.m. – Houston Dash vs NJ/NY Gotham FC – Paramount+

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

4:30 p.m. – Tacoma Defiance vs New Mexico United – ESPN+, ESPN App

5 p.m . – Sporting Kansas City II vs Memphis 901 – ESPN+, ESPN App,

7:30 p.m. – Miami FC vs Charleston Battery – ESPN+, ESPN App

8 p.m. – LA Galaxy II vs San Diego Loyal – ESPN+, ESPN App

SCOTTISH PREMIER LEAGUE:

10 a.m. – Aberdeen vs Dundee United