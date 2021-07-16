USMNT-Canada headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The rapid rise of the Canadian Men’s National Team has helped give the U.S. men’s national team a new, formidable rival and their budding rivalry is about to kick up a few notches this weekend.

The Canadians and Americans square off in their Concacaf Gold Cup group stage finale on Sunday, with the winner securing first place in Group B. Canada has posted back-to-back 4-1 wins to begin its Gold Cup, and needs just a draw on Sunday to top the group. The USMNT, on the other hand, is coming off a strong 6-1 rout of Martinique and will look to reassert its control of the rivalry.

Saturday also brings the return of MLS with a 12-game slate sandwiched between Gold Cup matches.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top Five Matches to Watch:

USMNT vs Canada – Both teams are missing key players, but it is still a rivalry game with the winner coming out as the top team in Group B. Mexico vs El Salvador – El Salvador sits at the top of Group A and are a good litmus for a Mexico team that has yet to round into form. Leon vs Cruz Azul- The match to decide the ultimate, club team in Mexico. Leon the winner of Liga MX takes on Cruz Azul, the clausura champions. Atlanta United vs New England – The best MLS game of the weekend as the best team in the East faces an Atlanta United team in turmoil after Josef Martinez was told to train individually until further notice. Suriname vs Costa Rica – A battle of two CONCACAF nations at vastly different points in their national team cycles. Costa Rica is a veteran squad on the verge of advancing from the group stage while Suriname needs a win to have any chance to stave off elimination.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

GOLD CUP

6:30 p.m.- Guadeloupe vs Jamaica – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

8:30 p.m.- Suriname vs Costa Rica – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

Saturday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

5 p.m.- Atlanta United vs New England – ESPN, ESPN Deportes

7 p.m.- New York RB vs Inter Miami – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, MSG

7:30 p.m.- CF Montréal vs Cincinnati – WSTR Star 64, fccincinnati.com, TSN

7:30 p.m.- Toronto FC vs Orlando City SC – ESPN+, Fox 35 Plus Orlando

7:30 p.m.- Columbus Crew vs New York City – ESPN+, fuboTV, YES Network

7:30 p.m.- Philadelphia Union vs DC United – fuboTV, NBC Sports Washington

8:30 p.m.- Sporting KC vs Austin – fuboTV, Bally Sports

8:30 p.m.- Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire – WGN TV, nashvillesc.com

9 p.m.- Colorado Rapids vs SJ Earthquakes – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

10 p.m.- Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy -ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, TSN

10:30 p.m.- Portland Timbers vs Dallas – KTXA Dallas, Fox 12 Plus

10:30 p.m.- Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake – ESPN+,

GOLD CUP

7:30 p.m.- Grenada vs Qatar – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9:30 p.m.- Panama vs Honduras – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV

NWSL

7 p.m.- North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash – Paramount+

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

2 p.m.- Colorado Springs vs San Antonio – ESPN2, fuboTV, ESPN App

7 p.m.- Indy Eleven vs Memphis 901- ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m.- Charlotte Independence vs New York RB II – ESPN+, ESPN App,

7 p.m.- Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Loudoun United – ESPN+, ESPN App,

7 p.m.- Miami FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies – ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m.- Louisville City vs Atlanta United II – ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m.- Charleston Battery vs Hartford Athletic – ESPN+, ESPN App

8 p.m.- FC Tulsa vs OKC Energy – ESPN+, ESPN App

8 p.m.- Orange County SC vs Rio Grande Valley – ESPN+, ESPN App

9 p.m.- El Paso Locomotive vs Las Vegas Lights – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 p.m.- Phoenix Rising vs LA Galaxy II – ESPN+, ESPN App

Postp. Oakland Roots vs Tacoma Defiance

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A:

4 p.m.- Ceará vs Atletico-PR – Paramount+,

4 p.m.- São Paulo vs Fortaleza – Paramount +

6 p.m.- Corinthians vs Atlético Mineiro – Paramount +

8 p.m.- Fluminense vs Grêmio – Paramount +

Sunday

GOLD CUP

5 p.m.- USA vs Canada – FOX Network, fuboTV, TUDN USA

5 p.m.- Martinique vs Haiti – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Galavision

10 p.m.- Mexico vs El Salvador – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

10 p.m.- Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago – Fox Sports 2, TUDN USA

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

2 p.m.- Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders FC – ESPN, ESPN Deportes

NWSL

5 p.m.- Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC – Paramount+

6 p.m.- Chicago Red Stars vs OL Reign – Paramount+

10:30 p.m.- Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride – Twitch

CAMPEON DE CAMPEONES:

7 p.m.- León vs Cruz Azul – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A:

10 p.m.- Chapecoense vs Cuiabá Premiere – Paramount+

3 p.m.- Atlético Goianiense vs Palmeiras – Paramount+

5:15 p.m.- Bahia vs Flamengo – Paramount+

7:30 p.m.- RB Bragantino vs Santos – Paramount+

7:30 p.m.- Internacional vs Juventude – Paramount+