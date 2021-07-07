USMNT to face Haiti in Gold Cup opener

The group stage in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup is set, with Haiti joining the U.S. men’s national team in Group B after an emphatic win in Gold Cup qualifying on Tuesday. Trinidad & Tobago also narrowly won to qualify for the group stage.

Haiti, which finished third at the 2019 Gold Cup, will look to shake things up in Group B alongside Canada and the United States. The Haitians will face the USMNT on Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Guadeloupe will play in Group C with Costa Rica, Jamaica and Suriname. Trinidad & Tobago will play in Group A with Mexico, Curacao and El Salvador.

Guadeloupe qualified for its first Gold Cup since 2011, winning in a penalty shootout over Guatemala. Guadeloupe is not a member of FIFA, so the Gold Cup is the most prestigious tournament it can participate in.

Haiti 4, Bermuda 1

(Frantzdy Pierrot 23′, 28′, 34′, Duckens Nazon 87′ (pen)) – (Nahki Wells 80′)

A first-half hat-trick from forward Frantzdy Pierrot sent Haiti into its second straight Gold Cup. Duckens Nazon tacked on another goal late in the match with a converted penalty kick.

Pierrot, who plays for French club EA Guingamp, scored all three of his goals in an 11-minute span.

Haiti now enters the United States’ group, along with Canada and Martinique. That makes for an action-packed Group B. Haiti took third place at the 2019 Gold Cup, and Canada’s squad includes Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies.

Trinidad & Tobago 1, French Guiana 1 (8-7 penalties)

(Kevin Molino 27′) – (Arnold Abelenti 44′)

A penalty shootout that took eight rounds to decide finally saw Trinidad & Tobago qualify for its second straight Gold Cup.

Trinidad & Tobago defender Curtis Gonzalez converted his eighth-round penalty, capitalizing on a miss from French Guiana’s Kevin Rimane, to win the match.

Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino struck for Trinidad & Tobago in the 27th minute. French Guiana equalized just before halftime.

The triumph in Concacaf qualifying provides some relief for the Soca Warriors after a failed campaign in the second stage of World Cup qualifying.

Guatemala 1, Guadeloupe 1 (9-10 penalties)

(Luis Martinez 17′ ) – (Matthias Phaeton 6′)

Guadeloupe midfielder Dimitri Cavare sent his country into the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time in 10 years as he scored in the 10th round of penalty kicks.

Guadeloupe, which is not a member of FIFA, last qualified for the Gold Cup in 2011 and finished 10th. The team earned fourth place at the 2007 Gold Cup.