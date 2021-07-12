USMNT vs. Haiti: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. men’s national team kicks off its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday night against Haiti at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas (8:45 p.m., FS1).

The Americans will look to get off to a winning start in Group B, and will look to match Canada, which opened Group B play with a 4-1 win against Martinique earlier on Sunday.

Here is the USMNT starting lineup to face Haiti:

