USWNT and USMNT headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online is a heavy international slate, with both the U.S. women’s national team and U.S. men’s national team playing in do-or-die situations.

The U.S. women’s national team’s first game in the Olympics could not have gone worse, falling 3-0 to Sweden on Wednesday and ending its 44-game unbeaten streak.

Even with a shocking loss, there is still a chance to rebound for the USWNT this weekend with a match up on Saturday against a New Zealand team the USWNT are 15-1-1 against in all competitions.

Sunday also features an important match for the U.S. men’s national team against Jamaica in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup.

This weekend’s slate also heavily involves the Mexican men’s national team as the senior team faces Honduras in the Gold Cup quarterfinals and the Olympic team hopes to continue its strong start against Japan on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there is a strong American contingent starting their club seasons with Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson and Josh Sargent all expected to feature in the opening matches for their clubs.

On Friday Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg begin their quest to repeat as Austrian Bundesliga Champions against Sturm Grantz and Mark McKenzie kicks off his season with Genk taking on Standard Liege.

For Sargent, Werder Bremen kick off their campaign in the 2 Bundesliga on Saturday against Hannover 96. The 21 year-old American striker has been linked with a move away from Bremen throughout the offseason, but for the time being he is expected to play an important role in their quest for promotion under manager Markus Aufang.

Domestically there is also a 13-game MLS slate over the weekend, with Atlanta United taking on the Columbus Crew as the lone nationally-broadcasted game.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

Jamaica vs USMNT – An interesting quarterfinal awaits the U.S. Men’s National Team as they face a Jamaica team with arguably the best player in the Gold Cup in Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey. The USMNT have the advantage in squad depth, but with defender Walker Zimmerman sidelined and possibly Daryl Dike or Paul Arriola, this will be a tough matchup. New Zealand vs USWNT – After a shocking loss against Sweden to open their Olympics campaign, the USWNT must win this match if they are hoping to get out of the group stage and challenge for a medal. Mexico vs. Honduras – On paper, Mexico has a good chance to advance to the quarterfinals, but a similar Honduras team gave the USMNT a tough battle in Nations League so do not rule out the upset. Mexico Olympic Team vs Japan Olympic Team – Mexico thrashed France 4-1 to open the group stage and their second test comes against Japan. Qatar vs El Salvador – Two of the best storylines in the Gold Cup, but only one team will advance to play the winner of Jamaica and USA. Qatar has surprised everyone as a guest invite and manager Hugo Perez has El Salvador playing a strong brand of team soccer.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

LIGA MX

8 p.m. – Necaxa vs Santos Laguna – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

10 p.m. – Juárez vs Toluca – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com

2 BUNDESLIGA

2:30 p.m. – Schalke 04 vs Hamburger SV – ESPN+

AUSTRIAN BUNDESLIGA:

2:30 p.m. – Sturm Graz vs RB Salzburg

BELGIAN PRO LEAGUE

2:45 p.m. – Standard Liège vs Genk – ESPN+, ESPN App, DAZN

NWSL

8 p.m. – Kansas City NWSL vs North Carolina Courage – Twitch

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. – New York RB II vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds – ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m. – Charleston Battery vs Charlotte Independence – ESPN+, ESPN App

9 p.m. – Colorado Springs vs Louisville City – ESPN+, ESPN App

10 p.m. – Real Monarchs vs Las Vegas Lights – ESPN+, ESPN App

Saturday

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

3:38 p.m. – Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew – ABC, ESPN Deportes

8:08 p.m. – Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:08 p.m. – Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

8:38 p.m. – Dallas vs LA Galaxy – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:38 p.m. – Nashville SC vs Cincinnati – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:08 p.m. – SJ Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

10:08 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:38 p.m. – Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps – ESPN+, ESPN App

CONCACAF GOLD CUP

7 p.m. – Costa Rica vs Jamaica – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

7 p.m. – Suriname vs Guadeloupe – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV

9 p.m. – Honduras vs Qatar – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9 p.m. – Panama vs Grenada – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA

WOMEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

3:30 a.m. – Chile vs Canada – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com, Telemundo

4 a.m. – China vs Zambia – NBCOlympics.com

4:30 a.m. – Sweden vs Australia – NBCOlympics.com

6:30 a.m. – Japan vs Great Britain NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Netherlands vs Brazil – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7:30 a.m. – New Zealand vs USA – NBSCN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

LIGA MX

5 p.m. – Pachuca vs León – fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, …

10 p.m. – Guadalajara vs Atlético San Luis – fuboTV, Telemundo

NWSL

7 p.m. – Orlando Pride vs OL Reign – Twitch

8:30 p.m. – Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns – Paramount+

2 BUNDESLIGA:

2:30 p.m. – Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. – Hartford Athletic vs Miami FC – ESPN+, ESPN App

7 p.m. – Indy Eleven vs Birmingham Legion – ESPN+, ESPN App

7:30 p.m. – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Loudoun United – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:30 p.m. – Memphis 901 vs FC Tulsa – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:30 p.m. – OKC Energy vs Sporting Kansas City II – ESPN+, ESPN App

9 p.m. – Rio Grande Valley vs Austin Bold – ESPN+, ESPN App

9:30 p.m. – New Mexico United vs El Paso Locomotive – ESPN+, ESPN App

10 p.m. – Orange County SC vs Sacramento Republic – ESPN+, ESPN App

10:30 p.m. – San Diego Loyal vs Phoenix Rising – ESPN+, ESPN App

BRASILEIRO SERIE A

4 p.m. – Grêmio vs América Mineiro – Paramount+

6 p.m. – Palmeiras vs Fluminense – Paramount+

Sunday

GOLD CUP

7 p.m. – Costa Rica vs Canada – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

9:30 p.m. – Jamaica vs USA – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

6:08 p.m. – New England vs CF Montréal – ESPN+, ESPN App

6:08 p.m. – New York City vs Orlando City SC – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

7:38 p.m. – Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union – ESPN+, ESPN App

8:08 p.m. – DC United vs New York RB – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

9:08 p.m. – Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting KC – ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

MEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER

3:30 a.m. – Egypt vs Argentina – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com, Telemundo

4:00 a.m. – France vs South Africa – NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports

4:00 a.m. – New Zealand vs Honduras – fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com,

4:30 a.m. – Brazil vs Côte d’Ivoire – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

6:30 a.m. – Australia vs Spain – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Japan vs Mexico – NBCSN, fuboTV, NBCOlympics.com

7 a.m. – Romania vs Korea Republic – NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports

7:30 a.m. – Saudi Arabia vs Germany – NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports

NWSL

3 p.m. – Racing Louisville FC vs Washington Spirit – Paramount+

5 p.m. – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Chicago Red Stars – Paramount+

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

10 a.m. – Atlético Mineiro vs Bahia – Paramount+

3 p.m. – Flamengo vs São Paulo – Paramount+

3 p.m. – Fortaleza vs RB Bragantino – Paramount+

5:15 p.m. – Atletico-PR vs Internacional – Paramount+

5:15p.m. – Santos vs Atlético Goianiense -Paramount+

7:30 p.m. – Sport Recife vs Ceará – Paramount+

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

8:00 p.m. – LA Galaxy II vs Oakland Roots – ESPN+, ESPN App

2 BUNDESLIGA:

7:30 a.m. – Sandhausen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

7:30 a.m. – St. Pauli vs Holstein Kiel