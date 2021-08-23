Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Brenden Aaronson

A two-win week capped by a crucial game-winning goal made Brenden Aaronson the easy pick for this week’s SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week.
The 20-year-old midfielder scored a 90th-minute winner off the bench to lift Red Bull Salzburg to a 2-1 first-leg win over Brondby in their UEFA Champions League playoff last week, then put in a strong 90-minute shift in Salzburg’s latest league win, a 3-1 triumph over Austria Klagenfurt.
Aaronson has momentum on his side heading into the international break, when he will be expected to be called into the U.S. men’s national team camp for World Cup qualifiers in September.
Here is a look at some of the other top Americans Abroad performers from the past week:
Tyler Adams
RB Leipzig rolled to a dominant 4-0 win over Stuttgart last Friday and Adams played an integral role in Leipzig’s performance. The midfielder’s ability to cover ground was on full display, and should have USMNT fans excited about Adams’ role in the September qualifiers.
John Brooks
Wolfsburg is the only 2-0 team in the Bundesliga, and Brooks has played a big part in that strong start. The veteran centerback completed 66 of 69 passes, and delivered a game-high seven clearances in the 2-1 win vs. Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Antonee Robinson
The Fulham fullback was outstanding in the Cottagers’ 2-0 win vs. Hull City, registering an assist and three key passes as his attacking forays caused real problems for Hull’s defense.
Emmanuel Sabbi
The Odense forward hasn’t had a call-up from the USMNT, but if he continues to play like he did this past weekend it may only be a matter of time before he does. Sabbi scored the first goal in two-goal rally that helped Odense erase a 2-0 deficit in an eventual 2-2 draw with Brondby.
What did you think of Aaronson’s week? Which Americans Abroad impressed you the most last week?
Share your thoughts below.
Well deserved for the Americans Abroad Player of the Week recognitions for Brenden Aaronson. Not only did he score the game winner at the 90th minute off the bench, Aaronson was involved in many of the Salzburg’s attacks right off the bat after he came in at the start of the second half including Salzburg’s game tying goal at the 56th minute. Aaronson received a pass inside the box and took a shot at goal. Brondby’s goalie was able to block Aaronson’s shot, and teammate Karim Adeyemi was able to pick up the rebound and scored.
Aaronson can play any attacking midfield position. He is the closest to a true number 10 the US has right now. Both Pulisic and Reyna look more effective out wide.
Of course Austria isn’t Germany or England, but so far he has risen to every occasion.
he and Hoppe really showed themselves this summer, part of our great depth