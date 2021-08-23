Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Brenden Aaronson

A two-win week capped by a crucial game-winning goal made Brenden Aaronson the easy pick for this week’s SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week.

The 20-year-old midfielder scored a 90th-minute winner off the bench to lift Red Bull Salzburg to a 2-1 first-leg win over Brondby in their UEFA Champions League playoff last week, then put in a strong 90-minute shift in Salzburg’s latest league win, a 3-1 triumph over Austria Klagenfurt.

Aaronson has momentum on his side heading into the international break, when he will be expected to be called into the U.S. men’s national team camp for World Cup qualifiers in September.

Here is a look at some of the other top Americans Abroad performers from the past week:

Tyler Adams

RB Leipzig rolled to a dominant 4-0 win over Stuttgart last Friday and Adams played an integral role in Leipzig’s performance. The midfielder’s ability to cover ground was on full display, and should have USMNT fans excited about Adams’ role in the September qualifiers.

John Brooks

Wolfsburg is the only 2-0 team in the Bundesliga, and Brooks has played a big part in that strong start. The veteran centerback completed 66 of 69 passes, and delivered a game-high seven clearances in the 2-1 win vs. Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson

The Fulham fullback was outstanding in the Cottagers’ 2-0 win vs. Hull City, registering an assist and three key passes as his attacking forays caused real problems for Hull’s defense.

Emmanuel Sabbi

The Odense forward hasn’t had a call-up from the USMNT, but if he continues to play like he did this past weekend it may only be a matter of time before he does. Sabbi scored the first goal in two-goal rally that helped Odense erase a 2-0 deficit in an eventual 2-2 draw with Brondby.

