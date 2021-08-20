Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Marsch vs. Matarazzo, Serie A begins, and more)

By Ives Galarcep | August 20, 2021 9:45 am ET

The list of American coaches that have managed in Europe’All Postss top flight isn’t a long one, so the fact that two Americans will be facing off in a key German Bundesliga clash this weekend is a significant moment.

Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig take on Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Friday in the first meeting between two managers born and raised in the United States in one of Europe’s top leagues. Marsch is managing his second match as RB Leipzig boss and he’ll be hoping to earn his first Bundesliga win by beating a Stuttgart side Matarazzo helped earn promotion to the Bundesliga two seasons ago.

Serie A kicks off this weekend, and there will be more Americans on the books at Serie A clubs than ever before, with four at the moment. Weston McKennie and Juventus begin their title chase with a visit to Udinese on Sunday while Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann will be seeking their Serie A debuts when Venezia visits Napoli.

One American who won’t be in action this weekend is Christian Pulisic, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic is OUT (COVID-19) for Chelsea’s match vs. Arsenal on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Josh Sargent and Norwich City on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host Hull City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Sheffield United on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest visit Stoke City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Peterborough on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund visit Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host Augsburg on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich host Cologne on Sunday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig face Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth host Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke visit Regensberg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host Terrence Boyd and Hallescher on Friday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Yunus Musah is OUT (ankle injury) for Valencia’s visit to Grenada on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves host Mallorca on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife host Gijon on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Udinese on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia visit Napoli on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host Fiorentina on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (injury) for Frosinone’s home match vs. Parma on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille visit St. Etienne on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Nice on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen host Nancy on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Santa Clara on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela visit Guimaraes on Sunday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B host Nacional on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos and Benfica B host Trofense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles visit Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Hatayspor on Monday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas visit Gaziantep on Saturday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host Thomas Roberts and Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten visit Floridsdorfer AC on Friday.

Belgium

The match between Mark McKenzie and Genk against Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp has been postponed (scheduling reshuffle).

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge host Beerschot VA on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden host Kortrijk on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys had their match vs. Lugano on Saturday postponed (scheduling reshuffle).

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis is OUT (Covid 19) for Brondby’s visit to face Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s mtch vs. Velje on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson is OUT (shoulder injury) for Lech Poznan match vs. Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk on Sunday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

LEAGUE CUP PlAYOFF

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen visit Hearts on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United visit St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo host Degerfors on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Kalmar on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas host Puebla on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa host Juarez on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield host Estudiantes La Plata on Friday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Defensa y Justicia on Friday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional visit Santos on Sunday.