Christian Cappis delivers first Brondby goal to help earn draw

Brondby has yet to win in the Danish Superliagen campaign, but Christian Cappis helped his new club avoid a first defeat of the season by scoring his first goal.

Cappis came off the bench and scored the equalizing goal as Brondby earned a 2-2 road draw with Vejle on Sunday. It was Cappis’ third appearance following his move from Hobro in the summer, and his longest yet since joining Brondby.

After seeing an early lead evaporate, Brondby had to dig deep to avoid losing for the first time in the new season. Cappis came off the bench in the 61st minute and was able to make an impact in the 81st.

Cappis arrived in the box off a corner kick by Brondby and made no mistake, shooting low for the equalizing goal at the Vejle Stadion. Brondby would walk away with its third point from three matches, while Cappis was hailed as the hero for the first time in his new colors.

Cappis equalizes for Brøndby! The American midfielder has impressed after joining Brøndby from Hobro.#sldk #vbbif pic.twitter.com/9waZVuNz7Q — Danish Football (@DanishFootball0) August 1, 2021

The 21-year-old midfielder will next look to help Brondby to its first win of the season, taking on fellow title hopefuls FC Kobenhaven on August 8.