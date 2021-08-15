Christian Pulisic scores in Chelsea's season-opening romp over Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic loves playing against Crystal Palace and he reminded Chelsea fans of that one more time on Saturday.

The U.S. men’s national team star scored against Crystal Palace yet again, helping the Blues to a 3-0 win in Chelsea’s Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic made it five goals in five career matches against Crystal Palace, doubling Chelsea’s lead with a 40th-minute finish when he pounced on a failed clearance attempt of a cross:

Christian Pulisic gets his new Premier League season off to a fast start, with a goal: pic.twitter.com/8SCNphQTyt — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 14, 2021

Thomas Tuchel started Pulisic on the left wing of the 3-4-3 setup, and completed 22 of 24 passes, while also added two successful dribbles and two shots during his 81 minutes of action.

Pulisic heads into the new season facing a serious battle for playing time, and on opening day Tuchel went with the American ahead of German star Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Hakim Ziyech was out with the shoulder injury he suffered in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup win against Villarreal.

Pulisic replaced Ziyech against Villarreal and made the most of the opportunity, capping his stint with a converted penalty kick in the shootout victory.

On Saturday, Pulisic did his part to try and hold on to the starting role finishing as the most effective member of Chelsea’s front three. The recent signing of Romelu Lukaku is expected to have a trickle-down effect in the fight for playing time in the Chelsea attack, though Lukaku did not appear in Saturday’s match as he works his way into match fitness following his post-Euros break.

The Blues return to action on August 22 with an away date with London rival Arsenal.