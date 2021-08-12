David Ochoa will play for Mexico, and what it means for the USMNT

David Ochoa’s decision to play for Mexico had already been reported a week ago, but the Real Salt Lake goalkeeper and now-former U.S. men’s national team prospect broke his silence on the subject on Thursday with the release of an article on the Players Tribune confirming the decision and laying out the process that led to his decision.
Ochoa provided some clear evidence of his looming decision on Wednesday night on his Instagram account when he posted a photo of him as a child wearing a Mexico jersey.
On Thursday, Ochoa released an article on The Players Tribune where he provided detail on his background and what led him to ultimately choose to play for Mexico despite having been with the U.S. men’s national team as recently as June when he was on the USMNT squad that won the Concacaf Nations League.
And I realized that, no matter how much I try, I will never be fully American. Nor will I ever be fully Mexican, so it’s about where I feel more comfortable, and something inside me feels more at home with the Mexican players. They are loud and fun and outgoing. They make me feel like I’m with my friends from Oxnard.
They even make me feel like I did when Des was around. And at this stage, that’s what I want to feel. I want to feel loved, and at home.
Basically, after all that’s happened, I just want to be happy.
So that’s why I’m choosing Mexico, and I really hope you understand. Even though it’s a personal, emotional decision, I hope it makes sense. It definitely does to me.
— David Ochoa
Ochoa’s decision comes just a month after he accepted an invitation to train with the Mexican national team ahead of its participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup, an invitation Ochoa accepted just days after being on the USMNT for Nations League, and three months after being the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. Under-23 men’s national team for Olympic qualifying.
It is that timetable that has left some USMNT fans surprised by Ochoa’s decision, but it is clear in the article he wrote that the decision was something he had been wrestling with for a long time.
The decision has led to predictable backlash from USMNT fans, a reaction that has been exacerbated by Ochoa’s Liking of a video of a goal given up by USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in his club debut with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday on Twitter.
Ochoa’s decision to ‘Like’ the Horvath goal video does give the impression of some resentment, though Ochoa steered clear of outright bashing the USMNT setup or U.S. Soccer in his article. He did admit to being upset over Gregg Berhalter’s decision not to play him in the USMNT’s friendly against Costa Rica, which was played at the home of Ochoa’s club team, Real Salt Lake.
Though Ochoa didn’t say so, it does feel like being kept out of the Costa Rica friendly, even as home fans chanted for him to be brought in, served as a sort of last straw for the young goalkeeper, who then joined the Mexico camp and received a warm welcome that helped cement his decision to switch national team allegiances.
Does Ochoa’s decision feel like a rushed one by a 20-year-old goalkeeper who is most likely still a few years away from being a factor on the international stage? It does, but Ochoa left no doubt in his article that he feels good about his decision, and he has found peace of mind after making it.
Ochoa isn’t the first Mexican-American player to choose to play for Mexico, and is unlikely to be the last, and while Ochoa stopped short of issuing any blame toward U.S. Soccer for his decision, the USMNT and U.S. Soccer leadership should see Ochoa’s decision as a chance now to make more of an effort to understand the Mexican-American contingent in the talent pipeline.
There are more top Mexican-American prospects facing the same decision, including FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi and Julian Araujo, and as much as the USMNT is enjoying an unprecedented talent boon, it would be foolish not to try and learn something from Ochoa’s decision, and foolish to pretend more can’t be done to foster a stronger bond with, and better understanding of the Mexican-Americans, and Latino-Americans, in the player pool.
The Players Tribune is something I very much enjoy, but it all must be taken with a grain of salt. Pretty much all of the content could be described as “puff pieces” written from an artificially first-person perspective, usually involving a controversial athlete who feels misunderstood or is dealing with an issue of identity. It becomes almost formulaic once you read enough of them. Certainly there is truth and honesty in there, but it’s a marketing exercise as well.
Not sure I buy all the “emotional” stuff. Perhaps he saw firsthand that the USMNT has three keepers much better than him, that will all probably be around for 8 more years. He concluded he would have a better shot at international playing time with Mexico…
In the end, it is up to him and what he feels is the right decision for his soccer career. However, the manner in which he handled this is very unprofessional, to be kind to him.
From the looks of it, the USMNT locker room, at least now, seems to be very warm, friendly and almost frat-boy like (which is fine, there is a strong sense of camaraderie within the group), although in the past, there has been some toxicity and cliques.
Perhaps the Mexican-Americans or Hispanic-Americans just don’t feel like they belong in this kind of environment. Hopefully, the toxicity and cliques have left with the last crop of players and it is just a matter of the Latino players not not liking this current kind of locker-room atmosphere, which is not a problem, at least to me.
Go get “pesos”!
Mexico has a culture that is even more nationalistic than the US. There isn’t as much cultural diversity, and being Mexican feels like an ethnic and national identity, whereas Americans have a national identity and often also have a different ethnic identity. So if you parents were born in Mexico, and you were born in the US, your parents probably would raise you with a Mexican identity (ethnicity) and not really care that you are actually an American. This is the same in many ethno states like Mexico, Germany, Japan, etc. The US isn’t an ethno state it’s a melting pot, and some Americans just don’t have that strong a connection to the US. They are American but they don’t care that much. I have no problem with these players choosing Mexico over the US. However, if you start for the US and become an important part of the youth teams, I think it’s disrespectful and treasonous to switch. If the US cast him aside that’s also different. But if he felt more Mexican than American, then don’t agree to play for the US in the first place. Wait for Mexico to call you in. How many players have switched from Mexico to the US after having played for Mexico? I can’t think of any, but I can think of players who chose the US over Mexico and never changed. Curious what others think.
I don’t like losing players, especially to Mexico.
That said there are certain positions where the loss of a prospect would be more gut wrenching than others. For example the loss of Johnathan Gonzalez was harder to accept because we desperately needed to replace Bradley & Trapp when he went to Mexico. Its a little less painful now because of the emergence of Adams & McKennie. Don’t get me wrong I still wish he was a USMNT player, but it’s not as painful as it was.
If we lose Araujo, I’m not concerned since we have Dest, Reynolds, & Cannon (all similar ages)….but I’d hate to lose Jonathan Gomez considering the lack of LB options/prospects.
If we lose Pepi but somehow get Balogun & Sanogo…I’m Ok with the trade-off.
As for Ochoa…I find it ridiculous for a 20 yr old keeper to feel slighted for not seeing minutes for a Sr. National Team. He should have been honored to have even been included in a camp so recently after his crap performance at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He comes off as an arrogant & entitled if that’s his justification. Hope he enjoys the US beating his new team while he watches on on the TV from his home.
His family supports the Mexican national team. That is the reason he wants to play for them. The USMNT is generally in a sweet spot when it comes to attracting dual nationals, but Mexico is the one country that is tough to compete with just because they have such a large fan base in the United States and are fairly equivalent in prestige and resources. I am not too worried about it. And I’m not really interested in national team coaches spending time recruiting dual nationals, promising them stuff and playing them just to cap tie them. That’s all seedy. Are they going to pay the players more than the other federation? Where does that go?
The player I would hate to lose is Jonathan Gomez. I think that kid will be special.
I’m completely over it.
side question, at a point in his narrative he seems to suggest the FIFA 18 year old rule barred him being at chivas. in terms of the rule, if he had mexican dual citizenship, it couldn’t have. that’s how reyna and pulisic get abroad early. is he misunderstanding? i’m not sure he realizes if he was picking US youth teams what that would have meant to Chivas, which is run on kind of “Athletic Bilbao” rules, ie, we play only mexicans. unless he didn’t have his mexican passport sorted at the time, i’m not sure if he has the story straight and it would be an odd misunderstanding when he’s selling the mexican welcome. sounds to me like he was teased for being american before being punted for it based on chivas’ roster approach. not sure why some of the history he tells is so formative and that…..wasn’t.
I believe there was a special exception given to players going from one EU country to another. Thus Pulisic and Reyna were not effected because their passports were EU. Konrad was exempted because his family moved for his father’s job.
if you read between the lines, i am right. he felt a tug between both over time. he does feel culturally mexican but he lives and plays here and had a mentor (deceased) here. what i got out of it, GB, his staff, and the players didn’t make a special effort to welcome him in, and he felt the absence of his YNT keeper coach who did make that effort. under GB’s merit driven approach he wasn’t cap tied in the tournament or even given a minute of his “home” friendly. someone who feels somewhat culturally mexican and has dealt with some mental health issues then made an emotional decision based on his initial greetings to Mexican camp that they were his true home. despite a past history where he says he was mocked for his americanness while at chivas (to be fair, notoriously nativist). i assume the teasing will come later, but they will also probably sort out a way to make him feel wanted.
this is basically the opposite response to the musah scenario. if you generally treat the NT as a pure merit exercise, make no special effort to welcome, make no special effort to cap tie, you leave this emotional door open. all due respect to the kid, and i wish him well career wise and fighting depression, but i think if we do our sales job like it sounds like tata did (kid, did you ever consider the mexican players might have been encouraged to welcome you????), and we lock him in, the emotional decision never happens.
i am sure if this comes out opposite he could use half the elements of this narrative the other way. the YNT coach that made him feel welcome, and allowed his mexican style quirks. the MNT coach that went more out of his way and played him at his freaking home game in a friendly, i mean, jesus, were we even trying??
i also think we’re skipping the “but mr. subotic are you perhaps being a bit naive about your wartorn homeland” angle where perhaps the political vibe of the day makes it harder to sell that mexico has some serious issues, economic, political, corruption, violence, which is why dad fled here. and also that after several of these mexico camps and the nice welcome, maybe he sees more where he is fairly americanized. the teasing comes back, etc.
but what’s done is done. wish the kid well but buried within his own text it sounds like regardless of the themes he is pushing, if we’d done our job, he would have committed just the same.
Agree with plenty here, but you lost me a bit at the Musah example. Seemed to me that while we certainly made some extra effort to reach out to Musah, GB went out of his way to *not* use an obvious opportunity to cap-tie him (water is murky, but from what I understand he still hasn’t been truly cap-tied). Given how easy it would’ve been, I read this as GB confirming the message that nobody will be given competitive minutes for the pure reason of cap-tying, So for me, he was being rightly consistent… did you see something else?
We would have also had to play Ochoa four times to cap tie him as he is under 21. I believe he would have to wait three years though if he had played in a competitive fixture.
If I were Mexico, I would use Ochoa as a recruiting tool for dual Mexican-American players. Mexico plays so many home games in the US that dual nationals could be swayed, as well as the influence of Spanish language social media on these players. Ochoa’s statement to me sounds like a carrot to dual nationals, describing a fun atmosphere and bond with others who share your ethnicity. We’ve reached that point where Mexico is finding US-based talent is good enough for El Tri, and this looks like it may be effective.
the press articles suggested we got dest by pushing the “keep your YNT together” angle. like these are the kids you grew up playing with. it’s then interesting to me mexico has usually linked araujo, efrain, and ochoa together. like, come as a group. i also wonder, slightly different angle on your thought, what ochoa’s social situation was with the YNT. his story was more about his coach than his teammates. maybe as a keeper he wasn’t buddy buddy with everyone, or maybe he didn’t have a bunch of buddies, and so it was a harder sell. you do kind of wonder with musah’s eagerness whether some of this is a social vibe thing. he talked a lot of abstractions and then it was my old youth coach versus my new teammates welcomed me. like where were the U20s and our senior team? and maybe that’s the point.
Wonder if he would have had the same response if he glsaw meaningful minutes with the senior squad.
i thought he said it outright in the piece, like he was going along, and might have sealed the deal, then we didn’t play him a minute that 4 game stretch, and particularly in salt lake. i get he’s saying he felt a little bit disconnected and that’s fair enough, but from a (cynical?) standpoint, if we’d made a halfway effort, job done. i think in theory he could have pulled an akinola and switched back out, but i think he’s downplaying the soccer aspect.
it is interesting the article is in english. he still plays here and this is primarily for our consumption.
FWIW, Ives linked to the English-language version, which begins with a link to the Spanish-language version. Given most pieces on the Players Tribune are heavily ghost-written (understandably), I’m not sure there would be a “true source” between the two.
I’m not torn up about this. The kid seemed like a punk anyway. But it does leave me wondering whether there is something systemic behind the US losing so many of its Mexican-American dual nationals given the relative parity between the teams. Or is it perhaps cultural, where most of these second-generation kids grew up feeling more “Mexican” than “American”. Either way, it’s hard not to notice that our national team is full of dual nationals from all over the world but really short on Mexican-Americans, who you’d think would be the best represented, given our demographics.
For what it’s worth, I really hope we can hold on to Ricardo Pepi.
I really don’t want to be a cynic but I’ve already chalked Pepi up as a loss. Would love to be wrong. I’m sure Tata has already had dinner with him and his family like 3x by now.
Mexico can have him. We don’t need players with this type of character. He will fit right in with El Tri.
This. Cheering on the failure of one of your teammates? I hope USA fans make his life in MLS miserable.
Mexico finally has a Nations League winner!
👍