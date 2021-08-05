It's SBI Q&A Time (August Edition)

With the summer’s multiple high-profile international teams in the memory bank, and the European club season just around the corner, it is time to discuss all things soccer in the next SBI Q&A.
Please feel free to submit your soccer-related questions in the comments section below and I will answer select questions in a post later this week. I will also look to discuss select questions on the next episode of The SBI Show.
Have a question about the USMNT, its Gold Cup title run and World Cup qualifying options? Want my opinion on the USWNT’s bronze medal finish? Want to talk Americans Abroad, MLS or European soccer? Feel free to ask about any soccer topic you wish.
Submit your questions below.
Matthew Hoppe was the most interesting (not best) player on the Gold Cup roster for me. He seems to have a lot of potential and could bring a bit of personality to a forward group that at times seems a bit flat, but, as it currently stands, I assume that he would be on the outside looking in for a potential world cup squad. Assuming the US qualifies, where do you think Hoppe could fit for a full world cup squad and what would he need to do over the next year and half to get there?
In your opinion what is the strongest 11 for the USMNT in September, injuries aside?
Are there any players on the fringes —— either young players, dual nationals, players with limited callups under Berhalter —— that you can specifically see working themselves into the player pool for qualifiers?
I just saw Johnnyrazor and Goalkeeper72’s questions: Caden Clark, Folarin Balogun et al are all players I would consider outliers due not to their profile but their lack of experience with the national team and are good examples of the type of player I’m thinking about.
Which MLS and rising USMNT player, who isn’t already or speculated to be on their way to Europe, do you foresee making the leap during or after this season season and which league would they fit best?
After this Gold Cup has highlighted the skill of an MLS goalkeeper. Do you have your own top 10 list for MLS goalkeepers eligible to play for the USMNT? I would like to know where Jimmy Maurer of FCD ranks?
Are Folarin Balogun, Alex Mighten and Kik Pierie good possibilities for the USMNT?
I see fans and professional pundits calling for the US to “test itself against better competition” – better European trams. Insinuating US Soccer has not attempted to make that happen. It seems to me that with every FIFA window since Covid (perhaps before) teams were tied up in either Nations League, Euro qualifying or WCQ. Nations League was designed to make friendlies “mean something”. But it seems to tie teams to their confederations instead of scheduling actual friendlies. There doesn’t seem to be better Euro teams available to schedule friendlies with even if US Soccer wanted to. Now with WCQ in full swing there will also be very little chance for those types of friendlies.
The question is this: Is Nations League positive for world football or does it just maintain the power structure as is Euro and SA dominant) through limiting interconfederation games between WCs?
What happened with YouTube and are you coming back?
Who of the players that did not play NL or GC do you think makes a qualifying roster this fall? Konrad, CCV, Luca, Caden Clark, etc…
And Julian Green?