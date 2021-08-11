Jordan Siebatcheu's double pushes Young Boys closer to UCL group stage

Jordan Siebatcheu enjoyed a dream season with Swiss side Young Boys last campaign, and he looks determined to surpass last season’s heroics if his early success in the new term is any indication.

The U.S. men’s national team striker scored a pair of goals to help Young Boys eliminate Romanian side CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, 4-2 on aggregate.

Siebatcheu’s pair of first-half goals have pushed Young Boys to within one more round of securing a place in the Champions League group stage. They will face Hungarian side Ferencvaros, and American defender Henry Wingo, in the playoff round Champions League qualifying, in a two-leg clash set to be played on August 18 and August 24.

Fresh off his impressive showing with the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League, where he scored the game-winner against Honduras in the semifinals and started in the final win against Mexico in June, Siebatcheu is off to a good start in the new season for Young Boys, already notching four goals in all competitions.

Siebatcheu’s early form bodes well for him not only playing a role in the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying campaign in September, but also challenging for the starting striker role. He has established himself as a viable starting option, and with Josh Sargent facing a battle for playing time after securing his transfer to English Premier League side Norwich City, Siebatcheu could benefit from an edge in sharpness when the USMNT convenes for training camp ahead of the September qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.

Siebatcheu joined Young Boys on loan from Ligue 1 side Rennes last season, and enjoyed a standout campaign, scoring 15 goals in all competitions to help Young Boys win the Swiss League championship. That success led Young Boys to exercise its option to buy Siebatcheu.

Now, if Siebatcheu can lead Young Boys past Wingo and Ferencvaros, it would add him to the list of Americans set to compete in the upcoming season’s Champions League campaign, a list that includes Christian Pulisic, Sergiño Dest, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, John Brooks, Zack Steffen, Tyler Adams and Tim Weah.

That list could grow even longer depending on whether Chris Richards stays with Bayern Munich, and if Owen Otasowie completes his rumored transfer to Club Brugge. Brenden Aaronson is also set to compete in the playoff round of the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg, which faces fellow American Christian Cappis and Danish side Brondby.