Matt Miazga joins La Liga side Alaves on loan for 2021-2022 season

Matt Miazga’s loan parade has taken him from the Netherlands to France to Belgium, but for the first time since Chelsea started loaning him out, the U.S. men’s national team defender is set to go on loan to one of the top four leagues in Europe.

Miazga has completed a loan move to La Liga side Alaves, a deal that corresponds with Miazga signing a contract extension with Chelsea for another season, taking his deal with the UEFA Champions League winners through the 2022-2023 season.

✅ Matt Miazga new player of Deportivo Alavés 🤝 ℹ️ The defender loaned from @ChelseaFC & international player with @USMNT will play at Vitoria-Gasteiz this season 👍 Welcome, Matt‼️#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/0ujO782Gkl — Deportivo Alavés 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@alaveseng) August 20, 2021

Miazga is coming off a successful loan stint with Belgian giants Anderlecht, where he made 30 appearances playing for Vincent Kompany.

Miazga now joins an Alaves side that opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid. Alaves started two central defenders in their 30s in the season opener, and new manager Javier Calleja will be hoping the 26-year-old U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper can force his way into the starting lineup.

A move to La Liga will give Miazga the opportunity to showcase himself at a whole new level, and could help him sharpen his game as he tries to secure a place in Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT setup in what is an increasingly competitive centerback pool.

Alaves plays Mallorca this weekend, then visits Valencia next week before the international break.

Miazga is in contention for a place in the USMNT World Cup qualifying squad for September’s qualifiers, but could find himself on the outside looking in due to his lack of playing time in the lead-up to those qualifiers.

What do you think of Miazga’s loan to Alaves? See it being a good move for him? Think he can thrive in La Liga? See him competing for a starting spot with the USMNT?

Share your thoughts below.