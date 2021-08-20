Matt Miazga joins La Liga side Alaves on loan for 2021-2022 season

Matt Miazga’s loan parade has taken him from the Netherlands to France to Belgium, but for the first time since Chelsea started loaning him out, the U.S. men’s national team defender is set to go on loan to one of the top four leagues in Europe.
Miazga has completed a loan move to La Liga side Alaves, a deal that corresponds with Miazga signing a contract extension with Chelsea for another season, taking his deal with the UEFA Champions League winners through the 2022-2023 season.
Matt Miazga new player of Deportivo Alavés
The defender loaned from Chelsea & international player with USMNT will play at Vitoria-Gasteiz this season
Welcome, Matt
— Deportivo Alavés (@alaveseng) August 20, 2021
Miazga is coming off a successful loan stint with Belgian giants Anderlecht, where he made 30 appearances playing for Vincent Kompany.
Miazga now joins an Alaves side that opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid. Alaves started two central defenders in their 30s in the season opener, and new manager Javier Calleja will be hoping the 26-year-old U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper can force his way into the starting lineup.
A move to La Liga will give Miazga the opportunity to showcase himself at a whole new level, and could help him sharpen his game as he tries to secure a place in Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT setup in what is an increasingly competitive centerback pool.
Alaves plays Mallorca this weekend, then visits Valencia next week before the international break.
Miazga is in contention for a place in the USMNT World Cup qualifying squad for September’s qualifiers, but could find himself on the outside looking in due to his lack of playing time in the lead-up to those qualifiers.
What do you think of Miazga’s loan to Alaves? See it being a good move for him? Think he can thrive in La Liga? See him competing for a starting spot with the USMNT?
He’s a goalkeeper?
In the past following transfers GB has left those players with their new squads. I wonder if that will hold this camp with Miazga, KDLF and Sargent or if WCQ takes precedence.
i think you’re conflating an excuse to leave people off with an excuse to leave people in.
objectively based on playing time and performance miazga and ream should be giving way to the standout centerbacks from gold cup. one of my big issues with the club snobbery these days is this is less about how you play and more about where you play. setting aside their addresses this would not even be a debate. and the irony on that is if the others moved they’d probably be at as good or better clubs.
also, let’s be real, he’s being shifted on loan to a team that was 16th place last year, sits 19th so far this year, he’s going to earn his paycheck on that defense, and this is not a prime perch. this is more like being on fulham when they squeak into EPL. time to play your butt off.
at some point he needs to quit on CFC, let his contract run, and sign someplace he likes. CFC is quite content to loan people out for a big fraction of a decade, more than one contract term, as an asset. get bought or get out. catch 22 i see with CFC is they want to get an EPL level transfer fee for players loaned away from there and thus arguably not that level, and the sort of team taking a player like this on loan does not necessarily want or have the money to buy. so you have a greedy rights holder and cheap loan destinations, never between do they meet. takes years to get out.
as i understand it he’s about to extend his deal. he’s screwed then. CFC is not bringing him into the first team. they will loan him forever. and he’s slipping downwards on USMNT where there are tons of newer shiny objects to look at. not setting himself up well to fend off richards and che and zimmermann and sands and co. over time.
It has to be break or make time for Matt. He is at his prime and lots of experience, lets hope he becomes a regular and a nice headache for Berhalter.
“let’s hope he becomes a regular?” why? he’s single handedly responsible for a list of goals this cycle. if he ever played to his 2017 promise, fine. if not, we are accumulating plenty of options including mckenzie, richards, zimmermann, sands, robinson, che, etc. some of them are in europe too. they are all decent. why is he special? because he got there first? begs the question.
Could be wrong but I took it as he hopes be becomes are regular with his new club and give Berhalter more tough decisions to make, as in more viable options is better than less. Not so much that he’s hoping for Miazga with the US team instead of someone else
fair enough. my thing is just people tend to get overhopeful on these loans and transfers. antonee robinson was not magically fixed by fulham. i wish them all well and no ill i just think at a point the hope is naive. i’d rather sit here and watch who turns out well as opposed to cheerlead the more mixed bag ones trying to fix themselves. we should be finding the ones playing well as opposed to trying to fix the ones who aren’t.
we should really be evaluating if these moves work in december based on how games go. my deal is the people acting like you’ve changed signing the paper in august.
LoL The Impetuous voice- resident knee jerk contrarian. Hilarious that simply wishing someone well illicits that kind of response. We probably should not expect him to be world class, but write off all hope, not even wish good things for the career of a 26 year old player? Dude- breath, smile. 😉