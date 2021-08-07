MLS Game Night: TFC-NYCFC, Timbers-RSL, and more

Major League Soccer is back in action tonight with a seven-game schedule headlined by New York City FC’s trip to Toronto to take on a full-strength TFC side at BMO Field.
Alejandro Pozuelo is back in the lineup for TFC, which will look to return to winning ways as they try to halt NYCFC’s recent torrid form.
FC Cincinnati is home to a shorthanded Orlando City side, as Oscar Pareja does some squad rotating, leaving Nani on the bench for this one at TQL Stadium.
Austin FC takes the trip to Frisco for their Texas Derby showdown with FC Dallas. Luchi Gonzalez’s men have been tough at home, and will be looking to send a message to the newest team in Texas.
Here is tonight’s full MLS schedule:
7:30 p.m. – FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City
7:30 p.m. – Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United
8 p.m. – Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
8 p.m. – Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
8:30 p.m. – FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
9 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City
10:30 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake
Make this your place to share your thoughts and observations on all of tonight’s MLS action. I will be checking in throughout the night in the comments section with thoughts, reactions, analysis and also answers to any MLS-related questions you may have.
So join me as we enjoy the Saturday night MLS action.
FINAL – Rapids 0, Sporting KC 0.
This will feel like points lost for the Rapids, who had SKC at home and resting several starters, but still couldn’t put any of its chances away.
Big credit to Tim Melia for a big-time performance in goal, made a plethora if big saves to help Sporting KC earn a valuable road point.
FINAL – FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 0.
Important home win for Luchi Gonzalez’s men against their new Texas rival.
Jesus Ferreira led the way for FCD, while Ryan Hollinghsead provided a goal.
Austin lacked the energy they showed at midweek at home in the win against Houston. The Austin midfield lost the battle tonight.
FINAL – Toronto FC 2, NYCFC 2.
Impressive comeback by TFC, and if you’re Ronny Deila you’ll feel like you let two points get away on a night when you had complete control in the first half.
Valentin Castellanos was the star of the first half, setting up both NYCFC goals, then reigning MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo took charge in the second half with a goal and assist.
Good to see Achara back for TFC after the long recovery from a torn ACL, makes a big impact in just his second match back.
FINAL – Crew 2, Atlanta United 3. A slow start by Columbus doomed them against an inspired Atlanta led by Ezequiel Barco.
Good night for George Bello, and if he is in fact heading to Europe soon you can see why.
As for the Crew, Caleb Porter has some questions to ask about his midfield, and his defense, giving up seven goals in the past two matches at home is not good enough.
FINAL- Minnesota United 2, Dynamo 0.
Comfortable win for Adrian Heath’s men. Emanuel Reynoso was class and the Loons defense posts the shutout.
Tough night for the Dynamo. Couldn’t generate much, just two shots on target all night.
FINAL- FC Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 1.
Cincy miss a chance for three points against a short-handed Orlando City side, and credit to Nani for coming off the bench and energizing the Lions.
Cincy still had chances to find a winner but just couldn’t deliver it. Some might think a draw is a decent result for Cincy given Orlando’s quality, but with Antonio Carlos out and Nani not starting, this was a golden opportunity to grab a win and Cincy didn’t get it done.
WHAT a comeback from Toronto FC, from 2-0 down at halftime, tying it up, and it has been the energy of substitutes Achara and Prso that have helped recharge this TFC side against NYCFC, which came out flat in the second half.
2-2, 67th minute. Game ON.
Atlanta United now up 3-1 on the Columbus Crew. Thought last week’s home loss to D.C. United was something the Crew could could avoid happening for a second straight week but here we are.
This would be a big result for an Atlanta United side playing without suspended striker Josef Martinez.
Orlando City really just said “Nani, we don’t need you for 90 minutes against FC Cincinnati, 45 should be enough” and of course Nani comes off the bench and immediately scores an equalizer in Cincinnati.
Now Cincy has gone from a confident team after Brenner’s first goal at home to now looking shaky as they realize they probably should have tried to add to that lead before Nani showed up.
NYCFC on a roll in Toronto, up 2-0 in the first half. Really thought TFC would be up for this one at home, especially with Pozuelo back in the lineup, but NYCFC has been in top form, and now with all of its starters available (minus suspended Keaton Parks) they’re tough to beat.