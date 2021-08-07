MLS Game Night: TFC-NYCFC, Timbers-RSL, and more

Major League Soccer is back in action tonight with a seven-game schedule headlined by New York City FC’s trip to Toronto to take on a full-strength TFC side at BMO Field.

Alejandro Pozuelo is back in the lineup for TFC, which will look to return to winning ways as they try to halt NYCFC’s recent torrid form.

FC Cincinnati is home to a shorthanded Orlando City side, as Oscar Pareja does some squad rotating, leaving Nani on the bench for this one at TQL Stadium.

Austin FC takes the trip to Frisco for their Texas Derby showdown with FC Dallas. Luchi Gonzalez’s men have been tough at home, and will be looking to send a message to the newest team in Texas.

Here is tonight’s full MLS schedule:

7:30 p.m. – FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City

7:30 p.m. – Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United

8 p.m. – Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

8 p.m. – Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo

8:30 p.m. – FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

9 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

10:30 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Make this your place to share your thoughts and observations on all of tonight’s MLS action. I will be checking in throughout the night in the comments section with thoughts, reactions, analysis and also answers to any MLS-related questions you may have.

So join me as we enjoy the Saturday night MLS action.