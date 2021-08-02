QOTD: Who was your USMNT Gold Cup Player of the Tournament?

The U.S. men’s national team’s improbable run to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title was the product of an impressive team effort, but there were a select few top standouts who played the biggest roles in helping the American team finish undefeated and holding the trophy.

Miles Robinson, Matt Turner and Kellyn Acosta were all outstanding throughout the tournament, and took turns delivering Man of the Match performances throughout the competition.

Robinson’s dominant defending helped neutralize opposing attacks, and on the occasions when opponents could break through for chances, Matt Turner was there to stop them. In fact, Turner allowed just one goal — a penalty kick — in all six matches of the tournament.

Acosta had a slower start to the tournament due to him playing in a more advanced role in the opening matches, but once he was switched into a defensive midfield role, Acosta took his game to a new level.

Gold Cup organizers wound up giving the official Player of the Tournament award to Mexico’s Hector Herrera, and while Herrera is an excellent player who delivered some very important performances for El Tri, it is tough to justify him beating out any of the USMNT trio listed here for top tournament honors.

