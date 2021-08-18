Report: Club Brugge closing in on $4.7 million transfer for Owen Otasowie

Owen Otasowie is set to join the list of American players competing in the UEFA Champions League as a long-rumored move to Belgian champion Club Brugge is reportedly close to being finalized.

The 20-year-old midfielder/centerback is set to make a $4.7 million move to Club Brugge, according to a report from Belgian outlet HLN.

Otasowie made his league debut last season, making six league appearances under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo. The U.S. men’s national team prospect is heading into the final year of his contract with Wolves and rejected a contract extension offer, which led the Premier League side to sell him this summer.

Brugge appears to have won out ahead of several Premier League teams for Otasowie’s services, including West Ham United.

Club Brugge won the Belgian League title last season, therefore earning an automatic place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

By joining Club Brugge, Otasowie would join a group of Americans set to compete in Champions League that could reach double digits and is expected to break the record of eight Americans playing in the Champions League group stage, which was set just last year.

Otasowie’s 6-foot-3 frame and versatility make him an intriguing USMNT prospect at both centerback and in defensive midfield. He made his national team debut in the team’s 0-0 friendly draw with Wales in November of 2020, and more recently took part in the team’s training camp for its March friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

Otasowie is unlikely to be called up for the USMNT’s September World Cup qualifiers, but if he can work his way into the starting lineup with Club Brugge, then he could definitely play his way into consideration for a call-up later in the year.

For now, the 20-year-old is biding his time, waiting for his move to a Champions League club to be completed.