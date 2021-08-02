Robinson's winner lifts USMNT to Gold Cup title over Mexico

The U.S. men’s national team went into the Concacaf Gold Cup final playing with house money, and made it clear throughout a hard-fought 120 minutes that they were determined to leave Las Vegas with a golden jackpot.
Miles Robinson’s 117th-minute header off a Kellyn Acosta assist delivered the winning goal in a 1-0 triumph over Mexico on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.
MILES ROBINSON IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱
The @USMNT takes the lead!!!!f pic.twitter.com/1CwsO0qQWe
Robinson’s winner ended a tightly-contested battle that went back and fourth through the 90 minutes of regulation, and saw both teams waste chances, with Mexico struggling to cope with the U.S. team’s constant pressure.
Both teams saw chances go begging, with Paul Arriola missing on a pair of occasions and Orbelin Pineda squandering looks for Mexico.
The Americans were outshot and out-possessed, especially in the first half, but kept pressure on Mexico all match long, with Gregg Berhalter inserting a trio of substitutes in the 65th minute to inject fresh legs and smother a clearly-tiring El Tri squad.
The Americans very nearly suffered an early blunder that could have cost them dearly when Matt Turner was caught in possession in the second minute of the match. Turner reacted and got to the ball before anything dangerous occurred, though Mexican players shouted for a penalty call.
Turner responded to that shaky start with another strong performance in goal, including a game-saving diving stop to deny Rogelio Funes-Mori on what wound up being the best Mexican chance of the night for El Tri.
The chances dried up for Mexico in the second half as the Americans began taking control, showing more energy down the stretch, as Berhalter’s timing on his substitutions worked well to keep his team energized enough to play its high-pressing approach.
The Americans will be off for the rest of August before beginning Concacaf World Cup qualifying in September, starting with a trip to El Salvador on September 2.
Going to be fun watching the transfer reports start flying this week. We could see 7 or 8 of these guys moving in the next few weeks.
Since the Nations League game against Mexico, Acostas has shown that his the backup DM to Adams. He had another great game, he was defending his ass out there. Miles Robinson had a great tournament, I think he might be our 2nd best current CB in the pool. Berkhalter my coach, I’ve dissed him in the past but he outcoached Tata. Hoppe, Sands, Moore and maybe Williamson are nice addition to the pool. Dike didn’t have a good tournament but I blame his bad shoulder. Zardes and Roldan are def guys we can depend on for Concacaf. Matt Turner the truth!!
The US ‘B’ team in front of a CONCAFAF-enabled Mexican home crowd on US soil beats the Mexico ‘A’ team.
This is our biggest GC win, bar none.
The entire GC was a total team effort, and excellent training for WCQ. One cannot overestimate the value so many ‘B’ team players got out of this GC.
Berhalter did an outstanding job of coaching in this GC
.
The US beat Mexico twice this summer. Impressive.
A tremendous accomplishment but more like Mexican A-/B+, no Lozano, Jimenez, Lainez, Ochoa, Guardado, Antuna.
And for Roldan to stay with his club!
Cant wait for qualifying.
Acosta played well this tourney, part of the A team this fall.
We are going to shock at least one big name elite giant in Qatar. They’ll sleep on us because it’s just the US and same old narrative. That giant will come out flat thinking they can just walk thru the match and get blasted by our young hungry swaggy types.
—
Mark it here. The greatest win of all our lifetimes against a true world elite in a knockout round happens in Qatar.
I like it
🤞🤞🤞
Portugal 2002 is hard to beat. That was their golden generation and a dark horse team to win it all.
Thats a good team and def the best USMNT team to date but that wasn’t a golden generation. That was mostly a veteran team. We only had 2 young guys on that team with Donovan and Beasley. The rest were 23 and up
Currently and up until Nov/Dec next year the 2002 Mexico R16 and Portugal group stage are at the top but we surpass those wins next year. Those were memories I’ll never forget obviously almost 20 years ago I was in college up all night watching games at crazy hours.
—
We’re going giant hunting next fall. The bigger they are the bigger they fall. Overconfidence vs Hungrier.
We have too many players now playing on top European teams for anybody to overlook us now. All opponents have to do is look at the club resumes of our A team roster and they’ll see we will probably be able to compete with practically anyone. In the past we might have had 4 or 5 players playing in Europe, but not on teams like Barcelona, Juventus, Lille, Chelsea, Man City, Dortmund, and Leipzig. And then there are players on Wolfsburg, Roma, and Hoffenheim/Bayern Munich.
Stereotypes die hard unfortunately, the managers will try their best to prep them but those players on a Brazil or France or Germany are not thinking about our players. They’ll be doing interviews and promos and social media to learn who Dest or Gio are. They’ll have heard of them but they’ll still be wildly overconfident.
Of the various lessons I’ve learned from this tournament, an important one is that I want Acosta to take our free kicks.
Amen!
lol I wish they figured that out earlier in the tournament. Btw wasn’t Acostas bad on free kicks for the USMNT in the past?
I don’t recall that he took a lot. I remember when he first played with the national team and I think we were playing a South American team in a friendly and he took a free kick from a little outside the box that was a wonder goal. But that was a while ago and my memory of the details is hazy.
Cylo- Acosta has always been great at set pieces, going back to JK! His best highlights go back in his FCD days.
Acosta’s free kick goal was against Ghana in the run up to 2017 GC. He also had a free kick assist against Peru in 2018 and had a hockey assist on Miles goal against TnT last winter hitting Long on the back post who headed to back to Robinson.