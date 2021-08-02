SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Miles Robinson

Miles Robinson has been a rock at the back of the U.S. men’s national team’s defense throughout the Concacaf Gold Cup, but Sunday saw the centerback play the hero in front of the opposing goal for the first time this summer.
Robinson scored the winning goal for the USMNT in Las Vegas, helping the Americans edge rivals Mexico, 1-0, to win the Concacaf Gold Cup Final. The Atlanta United defender earned SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors after delivering the winning goal in the 117th minute and also putting in another strong shift in defense.
The 24-year-old rose highest to head home Kellyn Acosta’s cross past Alfredo Talavera, breaking the deadlock between the two teams and sending Gregg Berhalter’s side to a second epic victory past El Tri this summer.
Robinson was not only key in the deciding goal between the two North American national teams, but he also was all over the place defensively for the USMNT. He made 11 clearances and four interceptions to go along with five aerial battles won out of nine in total.
With his first competitive tournament under his belt, Robinson will now return to MLS play with the Five Stripes before likely earning a spot in the World Cup Qualifying roster in September.
Robinson’s goal-scoring performance helped him earn the Man of the Match nod ahead of Kellyn Acosta and Matt Turner, who both turned in strong outings to complete outstanding tournaments.
Well deserved. Here’s the next big question. We now have a good half dozen or more from this tourney who deserve consideration for Qualifying. What’s our best 23 and best 11? Say, don’t know where to put this comment, so I’ll stick it here. Are there others besides myself sick to death of all the crowd shots, especially of fans acting stupid in strange get ups? I would much rather watch the players or even the coaches.
Acosta, without that dude stealing cookies in midfield all night we lose that game by 2 or mor goals. It’s very very rare I’ve ever seen a US mid male Mexico play around the middle and he forced them wide all game. They got nothing they the center all night. Acosta absolute beast mode tonight. Never a big fan of his but he plays like this or near it most outings I def want him coming on in a match when we’re up a goal and need to kill off the last 15-20 minutes. Same tactics as today apply if we’re playing a big elite nation at Qatar next year. Tonight’s game with this B squad was a template GB can use going up against a Brazil or Germany or France next year
It’s like poetic justice that he would score the game winner! Atl soccer community, sports radio, and Syracuse soccer is going to go crazy!
Acostas and Turner were also great in this game
Well deserved, he broke up so many plays thru the box. Really good at stopping attacks thru out the tournament. I didn’t really have an high opinion before this Gold Cup and now I think he’s our 2nd best CB in the pool.