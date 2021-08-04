Sources: Revolution fullback DeJuan Jones drawing interest from Bundesliga

The New England Revolution are in the midst of an excellent MLS season, and their success has helped attract growing attention from European clubs looking for talent.

You can add DeJuan Jones to the list of Americans drawing interest from abroad, with sources telling SBI that a pair of German Bundesliga clubs have expressed interest in Jones, along with teams from Belgium and Greece.

The interest in Jones has yet to reach the level where formal offers have been presented to New England, but bids could be delivered in the coming days.

The 24-year-old converted winger has excelled at left back for the Revs this season, boasting the type of top-level speed to deal with dangerous wingers. Though he is not naturally left-footed, Jones has shown himself to be adept at passing with both feet.

Jones has scored a goal and added three assists in 14 matches with the Revs this season, his third with the team and first season 11th overall in the 2019 MLS Draft.

This season has seen Jones break into the starting lineup for the first time, and he is closing in on surpassing his career high in matches and minutes played in a season.

Jones is under contract with the Revs through the 2023 season, with New England holding team options on his current deal for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Revolution currently boast the best record in MLS, and are riding a four-match winning streak despite having been without Gold Cup standouts Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan throughout the Gold Cup.

Jones and the Revs play host to Nashville SC on Wednesday.