The SBI Show: Episode 317 (USMNT Gold Cup final triumph recap)

The U.S. men’s national team made it two trophies and two wins over Mexico in one summer after Sunday’s Gold Cup final triumph and the latest episode of The SBI Show breaks down the unforgettable night in Las Vegas.

Episode 317 breaks down the 1-0 USA victory, and the top performers on the night, including Miles Robinson, Matt Turner, Kellyn Acosta and George Bello.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses the U.S. women’s national team’s elimination from Olympic gold medal contention after losing to long-time rival Canada.

Also discussed is David Ochoa’s reported decision to play for Mexico and file a one-time switch, while the show closes out looking back at some of the results from around MLS.

