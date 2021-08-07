The SBI Show: Episode 318 (Talking American transfers, MLS moves, and more)

It is shaping up to be a very busy August on the transfer move front for Americans in Europe, and Americans trying to go to Europe, and The SBI Show breaks down the latest deals, and the players who should be eyeing transfers in the future.

Episode 318 of The SBI Show breaks down the recent transfers of Gianluca Busio and Sam Vines, while also discussing the need for moves by American defenders Chris Richards, Matt Miazga, Erik Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Host Ives Galarcep also discusses Josh Sargent’s potential move to Norwich City, and where he stands in the USMNT striker pecking order.

Another subject touched on is the Olympics, and the possibility that missing out on the Olympics may have helped the USMNT win the Gold Cup.

Lastly, Ives closes the show discussing the recent flurry of MLS transactions, trades and transfers, while also giving you his picks for the best bets to make on this weekend’s MLS schedule.

You can listen to The SBI Show on Spotify, the Apple Podcast App and Soundcloud, and you can listen to Episode 318 here: